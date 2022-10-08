Don Laws in his editorial page comments in the Oct. 5 Green Valley News raises an uncomfortable but vastly important issue: Why is the federal government expected to finance the rebuilding of the West Coast of Florida after Hurricane Ian? The destruction was tragic, to be sure. And our hearts go out to those who lost their homes and businesses — and possibly friends and relatives.

But there is a certain madness in the widespread assumption that lost homes and business building must be rebuilt. The cost of that will run into the billions of dollars, perhaps a trillion. All to restore a part of our nation that will be hit by more and possibly stronger hurricanes in the future. Madness!



