Water Conservation + Irrigation Services

For over 27 years, local family-owned business Critters Irrigation Specialists has provided professional and innovative irrigation solutions. From troubleshooting leaks to installing new irrigation systems for both residential customers and landscape professionals, Critters can help you with any irrigation challenge you may encounter. All desert dwellers know how precious our water is, and conserving water is a worthwhile goal that benefits everyone. In recent years, Critters has incorporated one particularly unique water conservation technology with products produced locally in Tucson. The use of “ollas” (oh-yahs) has long been known to make a little water go a long way. Ollas are clay vessels that store and distribute water. The environment around the ollas slowly and efficiently pulls moisture through the fired clay walls. This, in turn, provides a steady source of water for thirsty plant roots. And once connected to a proper, modern irrigation system, this “ancient” technology provides an ideal method to irrigate plants in the desert while conserving actual water consumption. This is just one of many innovative options available through Critters Irrigation Specialists. In addition to their outstanding irrigation services, Critters also offers 24/7 emergency repair service 365 days a year.
For expert irrigation service in the Green Valley, Sahuarita, Vail and Tucson areas, contact Critters! This story and photos provided by Critters Irrigation Specialists and The Green Valley News & Sahuarita Sun Advertising Department
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone