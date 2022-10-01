Green Valley Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse
This year's Volunteer Showcase is Wednesday, Nov. 2, at GVR West Center, 10 a.m. to noon.
VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES
•The Tubac Nature Center would love your help on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon. We have the volunteer schedule for new volunteers updated in Google Sheets so you can update it yourself. Michael, dunn.levey@gmail.com or Carolyn, fowlcf44@gmail.com
•The Arizona Rangers (Madera Company in Green Valley/Sahuarita) a uniformed law enforcement assist team, provides law enforcement support to any federal, state and local law enforcement agencies within Arizona, security services for community and civic organizations, as well as support for youth and youth organizations within Arizona. Pass security background check and meet physical standards plus have or obtain a CCW. Gary, 520-275-0653, www.azrangersmadera.org
•The Green Valley Sheriff's Auxiliary (SAV) academy starts in mid-October and runs for five weeks. You must be physically able to pass our class and enjoy dealing with the public; must be COVID vaccinated. Liz, 520-351-6746, gvsavrecruiting@gmail.com
•Help people help others! Take a shift as the front desk welcomer at The Salvation Army Green Valley Service Center any weekday from 8 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Esther, 520-625-3888, esther.corrales@usw.salvationarmy.org
•The Green Valley/Sahuarita Volunteer Clearinghouse would greatly appreciate your talent to interview volunteers and submit a story and a picture to the Green Valley News for publication in the Volunteer Corner on the first Sunday of each month. Joyce, 520-429-0257, gvjoyce53@cox.net
•Four Alzheimer’s Association volunteer opportunities: 1) Community Educators provide programs to community audiences. 2) Early-Stage Social Engagement Leaders plan and implement social engagement events/activities. 3) Support Group Leaders create a safe, open environment where people share experiences to better manage the shared problems of dementia. 4) Community Representatives raise awareness of Alzheimer's Association programs/services. Nallelhy. 520-322-6601, Nhballesteros@alz.orgwww.volunteer.alz.org
•Be a part of creating a world where every child who has experienced abuse and/or neglect is given the opportunity to thrive in a safe and loving environment. Become a Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA). CASA volunteers are appointed by judges to advocate for the best interest of our most vulnerable children, those that have been placed into foster care due to abuse and/or neglect. Training provided. Visit Court Appointed Special Advocates (pima.gov), 520-724-2060.
•ProMedica Hospice, formerly Heartland Hospice: New name, same great staff and amazing volunteers, come join our not-for-profit group of volunteers who care for our patients. Looking for veterans, friendly visitors for companionship and American-themed blankets. Mel, 520-325-2790, Melanie.Hover@ProMedica.org
•Arista Community Hospice has the right volunteer opportunity for people with compassionate listening skills to provide friendly companionship to patients. Training provided. Rosy, 520-307-0330, rcunningham@aristahealthaz.com.
•Valley Assistance Services wants volunteer drivers, office/phone help, friendly visitor program, fundraising and special events. Flexible schedules, training provided. Linda B., 520-625-5966, l.burns@valleyassistanceservices.org
•Help with a fun event once a month for an hour and a half! Posada Life Community Center hosts a Memory Cafe on the third Saturday of each month for seniors with memory issues, their friends, family, and caregivers. Training provided. Ellen, 520-393-6840, emarch@casagv.org
•Enjoy chatting with seniors? Help with the Posada Life Casa Community Center Senior Lunch Program, 10:30 to 12:30 any weekday; serve hot meal: little clean up and lots of interaction with participants. The salad bar benefits from volunteers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 10:30am to 12:30pm. Carla 520-393-6814.
•What is life like on the La Posada campus? Volunteer to find out! Vensel Treasure Shoppe sells used furnishings and needs gentlemen to help load purchases into customers’ cars, especially on Tuesday and Thursday. Ellie, 520-648-4082. La Tiendita (Little Store), thrift shop for La Posada employees, needs volunteers Monday to Friday, 9 am to 3 pm. Estate Sales needs help with set-up/display and the day of the sale. If you have talent (musical or other) our participants in the Adult Day Services Program would appreciate your time and talent. ALL volunteers must be masked, vaccinated, and show vaccination card. Barb, 520-648-7999.
•Are you at least 16 and looking for a great volunteer opportunity? Adult Day Services Program at La Posada would appreciate your time and talents to assist with activities like board games, nature walks and gardening, arts and crafts, Wii and ping pong, etc. COVID vaccines and masks required, positive attitude, social skills, Google docs and social media skills. Barb, 520-648-7999.