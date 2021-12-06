Up For Adoption

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Animal League of Green Valley
520-6253170
Paws Patrol Kitties
Goose
Hi! My name is Goose! As you can see, I am a very handsome buff tabby. I came from an outside situation but as soon as I came to Paws Patrol, everyone realized that I loved human attention. I insist on getting lots of petting and I will gladly tell you all about everything going on in my life. Let’s say I’m a talker! I am still a little nervous about being picked up but the humans are helping me with that! When no one is around to pay attention to me, I love to sleep in the highest place I can find. Can I go to my forever home with you?
Sammi
Hi! My name is Sammi! I came to Paws Patrol because my human was too sick to take care of me. It hurts my heart to say goodbye but they are doing what is best for me while they still can. I have taken my situation in stride because I know I will find a new home soon. I am a handsome long-haired fellow. I love to be brushed which would be a good bonding time for us. Please take me into your heart and home! I am up to date on all my vet care and ready to go! I’m still mending my broken heart but with your help, I’ll fall in love again.
Due to COVID-19, kittens 12 months or younger adoption fees are $40, all other cats are $20. Please call ahead and make an appointment at 520-207-4024 to visit our Fab Felines at our office at 750 W. Camino Casa Verde, one-half mile west of Friends in Deed between GV Plumbing and U-Haul. To help more cats during this pandemic, consider donating at: www.greenvalleypawspatrol.org/donationform
