APRIL 26, 2023 • 10 DAYS
Use code 160744 to BOOK ONLINE
CITIES & PORTS:
AMSTERDAM
Spend a night & board your cruise ship in Amsterdam, founded as a small fishing village in the late 12th century & one of the most important ports in the world. Today, the city has one of the largest historic centers in Europe with about 7,500 registered historic buildings & 90 islands linked by 400 bridges. Enjoy a Amsterdam Canal Cruise Tour featuring a cruise by beautiful homes through the intricate canal system. Then visit the iconic Dam Square & Flower Market. Visit the famous village of Zaanse Schans featuring windmills, wooden shoes & historic buildings.
ARNHEM
Arrive in Arnhem to enjoy an Arnhem City Tour & WWII History. Drive through Arnhem and past many spots associated with WWII including the ‘The Bridge of Arnhem’. Visit the Airborne Museum in Oosterbeek, a historic hotel turned British Headquarters during Operation ‘Market Garden’. This afternoon an optional is available to the Kroller-Muller Museum featuring works of Van Gogh & Picasso.
MIDDELBURG
After a morning cruising the waterways, arrive in Middelburg, the capital of the province of Zeeland. An optional will be available to Delta Works, a storm surge barrier project that was started after the 1953 flood. The optional also visits the lovely picturesque town of Veere.
GHENT & BRUGES
This morning arrive in Ghent, Belgium. Maybe take the optional Ghent City Tour to see the St. Bavo Cathedral & the fortress Gravensteen, one of Europe’s largest moated castles. From Ghent, travel west to enjoy a Bruges City Tour, one of Europe’s great cities and like Amsterdam referred to as the ‘Venice of the North’ due to its canal system. Bruges is Gothic fairy-tale like city with cobbled streets, canals and medieval churches remarkably well-preserved having been spared the devastation that saw much of Belgium leveled during both World Wars. The historic marketplace and center of old Bruges is a UNESCO site.
ANTWERP
Awake in and discover the beautiful port city of Antwerp. Enjoy an Antwerp City Tour featuring a walk through the attractive old city center and visit to the Onze- Lieve-Vrouwe Cathedral, the largest Gothic church in Belgium. The city is also well known for its diamond trade and lively shopping scene. An optional to Brussels, famous for its central square, the Grote Markt, will be available.
KINDERDIJK & ROTTERDAM
The ship stops near Kinderdijk, which houses the most unique windmill complex in the world. Built to drain water from the soil, these windmills are now protected by UNESCO and are one of the Netherlands’ most popular tourist destinations. Arrive in Rotterdam, the second-largest city in the Netherlands and one of the largest ports in the world, often called the ‘Gateway to Europe’.
KEUKENHOF FLOWER GARDENS
Visit the famous Keukenhof Gardens, the Garden of Europe and the world’s 2nd largest flower garden with 7 million bulbs planted annually. This is the showplace for the tulip growers of the Netherlands & features numerous sculptures between the flower beds to create harmony between art and nature.
INCLUSIONS:
- Roundtrip Airfare - TUS
- 1 Night Amsterdam Hotel
- 7 Night Cruise - Outside Cabin
- 21 Meals (8-B, 6-L & 7-D)
- PWD Tour Manager
- Wine & Beer with Dinners
- Wi-Fi Onboard
- Welcome & Farewell Dinners
- Ship Staff
- Baggage Handling
- Int’l Air Taxes/Fuel/Fees & Port Charges
- Hotel & Ship Transfers
EXCURSIONS/TOURS:
- Amsterdam Canal Cruise Tour
- Zaanse Schans Visit
- Arnhem City Tour & WWII History
- Kinderdijk & Windmills Visit
- Bruges City Tour
- Antwerp City Tour
- Keukenhof Flower Gardens