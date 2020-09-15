We have entered tumultuous times and may be watching the death of civility. We are a country divided and nothing represents that more than the upcoming presidential election. Families are divided. Neighbors are no longer friends.
A prime example of this was the elderly gentleman who cursed me for displaying a campaign sign in my yard. Another example is the mysterious disappearance of over 100 signs placed in the Green Valley/Sahuarita area supporting President Trump.
Regardless of the outcome of the election, I believe this divisiveness will continue for years unless we can set aside our differences and respect each other’s beliefs.
Steve Ware
Sahuarita