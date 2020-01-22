As construction continues on a building many hope will create more jobs for new and existing companies, the town of Sahuarita is casting a wide net to reel in future tenants.
Sahuarita Economic Development Director Victor Gonzalez said his department will begin an email marketing campaign at the end of January that targets companies that could possibly lease space at the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing & Technology Center (SAMTEC).
Now rising at the southwestern corner of West Sahuarita Road and South La Cañada Drive, SAMTEC is primarily geared for light industrial and high-tech manufacturing, and the chief prospects are companies that “already have a strong presence in Southern Arizona,” but aren’t necessarily headquartered here, Gonzalez said.
Those could be companies needing additional space to grow their businesses, Gonzalez said. They include core industries already with established footprints in the region: aerospace and defense, optics and mining. But Gonzalez isn't ruling out any other industry type that might be drawn to the facility.
No tenants are signed to lease space at the 32,000-square-foot building, which will be owned and operated by the town of Sahuarita.
Barker Contracting is the general contractor on the project. On any given day, there are 15 to 20 construction workers at the site, Gonzalez said. When finished, it will be a shell building with the electricial, mechanical and plumbing systems in place. Companies setting up shop at SAMTEC will be responsible for tenant improvements, Gonzalez said.
The town’s email efforts complement commercial real estate broker CBRE’s own campaign to attract tenants to help build the town’s economic base and grow jobs in what many consider a bedroom community.
“They are actively promoting the project through their (nationwide) network,” Gonzalez said of CBRE.
He said one Sahuarita-based company, Hydronalix, is still in the town’s sights.
“We still consider them a prospective tenant,” Gonzalez said, referring to a firm that has developed a line of robotic search-and-rescue watercraft.
A call to Hydronalix founder Tony Mulligan for comment was not immediately returned.
Construction on the $4.5 million building, which was funded mainly through a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, will be completed in late May, Gonzalez said. The town contributed $1.5 million from the general fund.