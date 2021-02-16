Sahuarita Unified School District is focusing on reducing waste and encouraging hydration with its 22 water bottle filling stations. The stations spread throughout the district’s schools also provide a sanitary place for students to top off bottles.
Reusable water bottles are encouraged even more during the coronavirus pandemic, as SUSD asks students to not drink from traditional fountain faucets.
Sahuarita Middle School is looking for help converting four of their exterior water fountains into bottle stations.
Though the parent-teacher organization was able to allocate two fill stations last year, limited fundraising opportunities this year have made it difficult to raise money for more.
“Last year, pre-covid, our fundraising and parental involvement was easier,” said Assistant Principal Robert Beachy. “This year we’re following protocols where outside volunteers have not been approved to be on campus but we are looking at some creative ways for fundraising. We want to contribute to this as well, but it's been a lot more difficult in the current landscape.”
Beachy said past stations inside the building cost about $500, but exterior machines cost closer to $900 as they need to withstand the elements.
In the construction of new school buildings at the SUSD, water bottle fill stations are often installed instead of traditional water fountains, like Wrightson Ridge. But it’s not considered an essential operation when it comes to replacing functional water fountains in existing buildings. And it’s not in facility budgets.
Schools making the swap do so through donations and fundraising, and SUSD covers the cost of installation.
Beachy has been reaching out to community organizations to try and find some funding sources to help with the project.
“We don’t expect any one group to donate all of it and we’re really trying to plan for the future,” he said. “We haven't secured anything yet but there are some interested community groups who see this as a worthwhile cause.”
He said there are many reasons why investing in the machines is beneficial, and SMS prides itself on being environmentally conscious.
“They are really great — they’re super sanitary and hygienic and kids can fill them on a consistent basis,” he said. “This started with the kids. There’s been a movement of bringing your own reusable water bottle to school and kids use them as a fashion statement, adding stickers and decorating them.”
While Beachy said they have been encouraging students to opt for reusable water bottles over the years, COVID-19 makes it even more important.
“With the regular water fountains, they are able to use them to fill their reusable bottles and we have a lot of visible signage telling them not to drink from the faucet head,” he said. “Kids have been super about that and the bottle fill stations make it easier for the kids.”
The stations have a filter system and also track how much plastic has been reduced through their usage. Beachy said they are designed to last a long time and will continue to be useful over the years.
Those interested in donating towards water bottle fill stations at Sahuarita Middle School can contact the main office at 625-3502 extension 1400.