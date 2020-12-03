The Sahuarita Unified School District will move all high school students to fully remote learning starting Friday.
In an announcement Thursday, the district cited the number of positive cases on campus as well as quarantined individuals, absenteeism rates and staffing levels at Walden Grove and Sahuarita high schools as the reasons for the move back to remote learning.
The announcement comes after Pima County experienced its highest monthly count of COVID-19 cases in November.
The final week of exams, Dec. 14-17, was already planned to operate remotely for high school students.
High school students will remain in the remote learning structure for the remainder of the semester.
The district's goal is to bring high school students back to the hybrid model at the beginning of the second semester.
CHECK BACK LATER FOR DETAILS