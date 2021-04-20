Sahuarita Unified School District is up six students from last month, bringing its overall enrollment to 5,716 students.
Over the months, a big enrollment decline has been flattening.
The district saw a 9 percent enrollment decline from 6,449 students in May 2020, to 5,865 students in September.
In January, they had 5,750 students enrolled for this semester compared to 5,778 at the end of last year.
In early February, they had 5,696 after losing over 25 more students.
In March, they had an increase of 12 students at the time of the enrollment report on March 10.
In the most recent Governing Board meeting last Wednesday, Superintendent Manny Valenzuela said staff is in full swing of outreach and communication efforts to try and bring students back who left the district during the pandemic.
He said about 300 students who left have been contacted and a number have conveyed their interest in re-enrolling.
Valenzuela said they are also beginning to see a trend of students from SUSD’s online Sahuarita Digital Pathways Academy moving back to brick-and-mortar classrooms. Since last month, 52 students moved out of SDPA.