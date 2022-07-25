What to Watch: Chemistry rules in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hasn’t been seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” where he decapitated Thanos, got really fat, and ultimately left to go have space adventures with the Guardians of the Galaxy. I remembered the first two parts just fine, but I had to be reminded of the third prior to “Thor: Love and Thunder.” It seems like the movie had to be reminded of that as well, like it only remembered at the last minute that it needed to include the Guardians. Chris Pratt and company pop up early in this movie, but they and Thor soon part ways. If you saw this movie’s advertising and thought you were in for a 50/50 Thor/Guardians split, you are in for a letdown.

Fortunately, the old-hat Guardians are replaced with something arguably even better: the return to the MCU of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), Thor’s former lover from the Asgardian god’s first two standalone films in 2011 and 2013. Jane’s mind is as sharp as ever, but her body is failing her. She travels to the city of New Asgard, now a tourist trap run by a bored Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to see if she can magically be cured by the remnants of Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, which was destroyed in “Thor: Ragnarok” back in 2017. Due to a protection spell put on the hammer by Thor while he and Jane were dating, the hammer repairs itself with Jane as its new owner.



