Are you sure your children are seeing as you see? Do they squint or frown when trying to see better under ordinary circumstances? Are they struggling to read?
Eye problems, especially in children, too often go undetected until serious consequences or permanent damage results. Adults as well as children may suffer needlessly for years with a visual defect that could be readily corrected. — Jane E. Brody
There are great variations in the concept of what is involved when children learn by seeing. Images need to be transferred to the brain before the impressions can be interpreted. The two eyes need to be aimed at a common point and need to work together to make a single image. Both eyes need to translate size, shape, texture, location, distance and solidity of objects into understood pictures and words. Eyes need to track together across the page and down into the next line for children to keep their places when reading.
Concerned parents need to recognize the importance of their children’s vision as a factor in the progress and well-being of their developing children. Problems with near vision, eye coordination and focusing ability are among the many problems that may not be discovered through the eye test given in most schools. They also can be overlooked during a quick eye examination used to tell whether or not a child needs glasses. An optician is only qualified to provide glasses; children should be seen by a doctor of optometry or an ophthalmologist for a thorough set of tests for your children’s eyes.
How can you tell if children need attention to their eyes? Do they place their head close to a book, desk, or paper when they are doing work there? Do you notice their excessive blinking or rubbing of their eyes? Do your school-age children complain of headaches, dizziness, irritability, nervousness or blurred vision of near or distant objects? Do your preschool children show poor eye-hand coordination when buttoning or unbuttoning clothing or tying shoes, throwing or catching a ball, or recognizing things from a distance?
Although some of these actions may be due to natural development, if they continue, they may be cause for concern. If your children do not have effective vision, they may suffer damage both scholastically and psychologically. Since about 80% of what he learns at school will come to him through his vision, it is a cause for your observation and care. Your children may be very bright, but with more demand put on their visual learning as they grow older, visual deficiencies may go unnoticed.
Also, pay attention to their hearing. Some children may learn better through hearing, but they must be taught how to pay attention with their eyes and their ears. Observe your children to detect poor seeing or hearing to help them succeed in school and life.
In the course of normal development, children learn to listen, to understand, to put together meaningful references with the use of verbal language … Hearing does not consist of a built-in set of reflexes. — Gepman
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com
