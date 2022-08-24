Purchase Access

Are you sure your children are seeing as you see? Do they squint or frown when trying to see better under ordinary circumstances? Are they struggling to read?

Eye problems, especially in children, too often go undetected until serious consequences or permanent damage results. Adults as well as children may suffer needlessly for years with a visual defect that could be readily corrected. — Jane E. Brody



