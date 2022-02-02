Another “dys-ability” is dysgraphia — a learning disability characterized by problems with writing. It too, like dyslexia, is a neurological disorder that has nothing to do with intelligence and can affect adults as well as children. This may run in families or be the result of prenatal development. It is characterized as an injury or problem with the brain’s left parietal lobe.
Children with this disorder have trouble forming letters and keeping words on the line or within margins. They might hold their pencils and pens awkwardly. Children might not space their words in sentences correctly and have difficulty with capitals and punctuation. They might mix cursive and print letters. People with this disability have difficulty visualizing words before writing them down and might have difficulty copying words. They avoid writing and drawing.
Students with this disability often have a challenging time remembering letter-sound connections and committing these to their working memory. They even have a difficult time remembering how their hands and fingers must move to write these words. Using pencils with special grips and using wide-ruled or graph paper helps children with necessary writing.
Some ideas that parents can try at home are working with modeling clay to strengthen hands and fingers for writing better. Tracing letters in shaving cream on a desk is fun for children to try, using more senses to learn and remember. Helping children hold their pencil or pen in a new way to make writing easier is another idea. Drawing lines within mazes and connecting the dots in puzzles might also help. Handwriting is still an essential element in early education because it helps children organize their thoughts, concentrate, and coordinate the movement of their hands and fingers.
Young people with this problem might have trouble taking notes in class because they have trouble concentrating on other things while writing. This makes it difficult to keep up with the spoken word since they are thinking about writing correctly. They are often accused of being sloppy or lazy, which affects their self-esteem and leads to anxiety, lack of confidence and a negative attitude toward school.
Older students with dysgraphia can use a computer for their work. Giving students extra time on tests and assignments or taking tests orally are ideas teachers can try in school. Unfinished writing assignments, especially if students are expected to write them in cursive, are a problem for students and teachers. However, if students can improve their handwriting, it does help them better their overall school performance and gives them higher levels of self-confidence.
To accurately diagnose this disability, parents should consult their doctors or other mental health professionals, such as an occupational therapist, a psychologist, or special education teacher. If this condition goes undiagnosed, children will begin to think poorly of themselves and their abilities. Parents must help children to know and learn strategies to cope with dysgraphia because these children often have difficulty with planning and organizing, even participating in sports because of their lack of motor control.
