Trust is an important part of every good relationship, and as your child grows, he is learning about the role that this value plays in his social interactions. — Michele Balani
To help your children know who to trust and how to do so, you as parents must be their teacher by providing a supportive environment in which your children are not afraid to tell you things. You must be actively listening as your children share their experiences, their days, their friends, their thoughts, ideas, and dreams.
By carrying through on your promises, you show your children that you can be trusted. Giving them honest answers to their questions and being candid in your conversations, you help their trust to grow. By fairly setting family rules and expectations, you teach them responsibility and trustworthiness. Be honest in explaining beforehand what you expect and what the consequences will be.
When kids do something to break that trust, it should be made clear to them that trust has been broken and that privileges extended during times of trust will not be extended. — kidsrkids.com
Your children can expect that you will not share your private conversations with others. Although they may keep some of their own lives private, when something really matters and they need a trusted opinion, they need to feel confident they can turn to you. Be sure to tell your children that you will be there for them if they are faced with a problem or conflict that is difficult for them to handle on their own.
Clearly tell your children to whom they should turn other than you when they need help in a situation. Talk to your children about what to do and to whom they should go if someone interacts with them in an uncomfortable or unsafe way. Authority figures such as police officers or teachers may be able to help them by giving them advice and sharing their own experiences, training, and wisdom to know how to handle the situation.
If you have been truthful in sharing with your children and trusting, you help them to know how to tune into their own feelings and to learn to trust themselves. Try not to teach your children to be overly fearful of their world so as to miss opportunities to grow through their interaction, communication, and activities with others.
Maybe you will need to discuss their friends with them and help your children to know friends who will be loyal friends and trustworthy. A trustworthy person is someone who can be relied on to be honest, truthful, reliable, dependable, credible and safe. As parents of young children, you have input into your children’s choice of friends teaching them to be trustworthy friends also. If you yourself are in any difficult relationships that reveal a lack of trust, end them. Show your children that you value trustworthiness in your own life.
Having patience, never withholding love and displaying trustworthiness yourself will go a long way in helping bring up trustworthy...{children.} — Rachel Norman
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com