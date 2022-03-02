Did you attend any of the Tucson Rodeo activities? Did your family watch the Olympics? Did you as parents use these events as learning opportunities for your children?
Families must be willing to support their athlete, making a commitment for years as their children progress in their chosen sport. Learning any sport takes an immense amount of time and money. Money is needed for equipment, developing skill and lessons, insurance, and travel. All of this takes time from other children and other family affairs.
Performers in both rodeo and Olympics need some special qualities. First, they need a strong desire, talent, and passion for the sport in which they choose to participate. They need to be ready to learn from coaches who know their sport well and willing to listen to the directions given by their coaches. They spend hours and days practicing the same moves to make them safe and perfect.
Athletes need patience with themselves and persistence to develop their skill. They need to learn the physical moves that are safe for them and the technical moves on which they will be judged. There will be obstacles, setbacks, and struggles for them as they grow in their ability, but they need determination to do their best and make it even better. They need to get up when they suffer bumps, bruises, and falls and keep going if they want to succeed. Their focus or single-mindedness is another crucial element along with perseverance and confidence.
You need to have physical abilities to excel in a sport and speed, strength, endurance, and coordination are vital ... For the modern athlete, consistent mental training is as much a key to success as is great physical preparation. — Shane Murphy, PhD (American Psychological Association)
Rodeo riders as well as Olympians need to learn how to handle failure and disappointment that may come no matter how dedicated or practiced they are. Things happen and they must handle them with a good attitude. They need to replace negative thinking, doubts, and worry with complete attention (focus) to the task at hand. They need to stay well-balanced under intense pressure.
Parents need to be dedicated also — willing to commit to the hours and years it takes for their young person to become successful. They need to attend competitions to encourage and support their athlete. They need to give their full attention to the performance by their children, not to be on their phones, missing an essential element that their young people have finally mastered. They need to be understanding of the fear and nerves and be there to calm their performer.
The American Psychological Society also says the athletes need to take the skills they have learned in their chosen sport — being self-motivated, accepting and learning from criticism, setting effective goals, being a team player — and apply them to the rest of their lives.
As parents, aren’t the attributes learned by these athletic competitors good for your children in their school and lives if you have taken time to talk about them with your children?
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com