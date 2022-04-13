All you need in the world is love and laughter. That’s all anybody needs. To have love in one hand and laughter in the other. — August Wilson
Laughter occurs when people are comfortable with one another, when they feel open and free. The more laughter there is in a family, the more bonding happens within the family. Maybe there is not enough laughter in our lives these days. There is too much stress, unhappiness and fear in the world and in our families. No wonder tech has taken such a role in lives.
Parents who are dedicated to the best interests, social development and academic success of their children accomplish great things by using a variety of creatively humorous approaches to family activities, meals and study. Including rhymes, chants, riddles, anecdotes, and games make valuable connections and enhance learning. Parents, grandparents and caregivers can boost creativity and critical thinking skills by using humor. They can promote values, teach good behavior and responsibility while enjoying fun and laughter with their children.
When parents use a smile to instill trust and confidence in children, they provide a means of coping with disappointment and sadness.
Laughter is a link to creativity and divergent thinking. It may lead to new ideas or understandings. Laughter is important to physical well-being and stress relief for all ages. It runs through many regions of the brain as a source of energy to help grow stronger relationships and opportunities for success. It is a highly effective way to stimulate conversation for both the speaker and listener.
To relieve boredom and monotony, laughter provides a fun break and enables learning and memory. It helps children stay “tuned in” to what they need to learn. After a long day at work, it may help parents to diffuse frustrations as they create and share rhymes and chants to help their children remember necessary facts and information.
When families have a meal together, it provides time for bonding and building trust. Including laughter as an ingredient makes it a happy time. Don’t allow your children to make fun of each other to make others laugh. This causes embarrassment and resentment that destroys that trust. Children’s self-esteem, social and academic growth may also be affected.
Still, laughter is good for all ages. It brings oxygen-rich air to hearts, lungs and muscles and stimulates blood circulation and muscle relaxation, reducing stress and boosting immunity. Why not try this priceless medicine that is fun, free and easy to use, especially in time for Easter?
There are several websites with funny jokes, riddles and Knock-Knocks which your children can research and share with your family. At www.countryliving.com, “What kind of bean can’t grow in the garden? Jellybean.” “Why is the Easter Bunny so lucky? He has four rabbits’ feet.” was found at www.goodhousekeeping.com. Just look for Easter jokes as well as projects to keep your children laughing and busy for the coming weekend.
Happy Easter to all my readers. I so appreciate your time to enjoy this column.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com