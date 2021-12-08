We surely live in a digital world and our children are being raised to be tech literate, but before you buy your children their own smartphone or iPad for Christmas, there are questions you should ask and dangers to be aware of.
iPads are great devices but hide many risks. They are good for expressing ideas when children have difficulty speaking or using words. The games your children play are good for their eye-hand coordination, developing excellent reflexes and strategic planning. Using iPads makes learning fun and is an excellent approach to learn anything and everything.
However, there are risks. Children may have difficulty focusing and may develop learning difficulties as a result. If they are not speaking, they may be speech delayed if using tech in a digital world too soon. The blue screen light may arrest their brain development as it disturbs their natural body clock. Children who spend too much time on their digital devices may develop social problems and poor academic performance due to violence and disturbing images they find on them.
You can give them some new apps for their phones or iPads, but before you install them, ask these questions. Who does the app connect my children with? How does the app make money? Protect your children by having a password so that you can see when they are ordering anything online. Is my children’s information protected? You might check this out with the website PrivacyGrade.org. What is the app teaching my children? Does the app align with my children’s abilities?
Parental awareness and control are necessary. Your example is needed so that you, too, do not spend all your time on your devices. For your children, add one-half hour to the age of your children; then one-half hour as they add a year to their age. For example, if your child begins to use such devices at age 5, he/she would spend only one hour each day. When he turns 6, he/she could spend one and one-half hours each day. Count their time in school using devices so that your children have balance in their lives. They still must eat and play for good growth and development.
According to Georgia Lattas, a Northeast Ohio parent, there are educational apps that are good for your children. Khan Academy Kids (khanacademy.org) provides math, language arts, and social emotional learning at various levels for all your children. Photomath shows step-by-step solving of math problems. Seek by iNaturalist (inaturalist.org) involves families in exploring nature.
YouTube is great, too, but parents of “tweens” (ages 8-12) should be aware that YouTube channels Logan Paul, PewDiePie and Rice Gum use adult language and show adult relationships. These channels are not culturally sensitive and use shock humor that encourages risky behavior. Such YouTube channels as Ted-Ed, which supports learning everything from electric cars to viruses, and SoulPancake, which inspires social change, are good for your young learners.
Parents need to stay up-to-date on the latest apps, games, and social media platforms and trends. — verywellfamily.com
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com