It is helpful to get good typing habits early so that when students get computer assignments to do at home, they are ready. — Hannah Ogahara
Children should learn to type when their hands are big enough to fit comfortably on a standard keyboard — sometime about their 6th or 7th year — when they know their letters and how to read and spell. They will develop the bad habit of “hunt and peck” unless parents help them to learn to “touch type.”
Touch typing is using all their fingers on a keyboard without looking at the keys. They look at the screen in front of them. A real keyboard is the best for children to practice on, and they should practice often. They need to start their finger movement from “home keys.” They should place their left-hand fingers on the a,s,d,f keys and their right-hand fingers on the j, k, l. Their fingers can then reach the other letters from this home position.
Help your children explore the letters and symbols that each hand can reach. Even holding their hands and fingers in these positions takes practice. Practice, practice, practice — on weekends, school breaks, when your children are bored with other activities, when the weather is not good to be outdoors, or when they have no other homework.
Typing properly is a valuable skill that your children will use the rest of their lives, especially in this computer world. As a teacher, they will use it to type their lesson plans; as a doctor or medical person they will type prescriptions and orders to help people feel better; they will even use this skill if they are a machinist or mechanic to order parts. They may even use this skill as I do, writing words to help you be “Smarter Parents for Smarter Kids.” Be sure your children master their proper hand and finger placement before they play games.
A good keyboard is invaluable when you spend a lot of time typing. — Markus Persson
There are several programs to help you teach your children. For those beginning to type, DanceMatTyping is good. It uses a color-coded keyboard with animation and narration. It has 12 levels, each ending with a song, and is free.
TypingInstructor can also be used with children as young as 6. It has a feature that sounds when your children hit the incorrect key. This program teaches correct finger positions using virtual hands.
ABCya has free keyboarding games for children just beginning to type. It is free to try, but $6.99 per month for all games.
TypingClub is free, but since the letters are small, it might work better with older children. It is for learning the basics and is in 14 languages. It uses random words and letters in educational lessons and has video, games and feedback.
Typing.com helps children practice problem keys and advises how students can improve. The basic version is free.
Learning to type may be difficult, but it might be one of your children’s most valuable tools.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com