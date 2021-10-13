When we think of boundaries, we often think parents are the ones telling their children how far children can go with their behavior. Parents set boundaries like fences that tell their children when it is “enough” and what the consequences will be.
Children also need boundaries over their own personal lives to protect themselves from unwanted advances, to protect their own space, emotions and thoughts, feelings, stuff or possessions, time, energy and values. They need to learn to set boundaries and to honor the boundaries of others.
They need to learn to take charge of their own lives and set clear rules for family, siblings, friends and classmates. Setting healthy rules for navigating relationships helps your children have better self-esteem, conserve their emotional energy (the ability to advocate for themselves), and have more independence giving them space to grow and accept failure and make mistakes.
Help your children know they have rights to their own thoughts and possessions. They can have choices to show their own level of comfort. Her sister cannot borrow her clothes if it upsets your daughter. Her brother cannot take her soccer ball without asking. No one can read her diary or journal because it contains her own thoughts and feelings.
If someone throws a fit because you set boundaries, it’s just more evidence the boundary is needed. — Unknown
Your children have these basic rights according to Judith Belmont: say NO without feeling guilty, be treated with respect, realize their needs are as important as others, accept their own mistakes and failures, and not meet unreasonable expectations.
How can you teach your children to set and honor boundaries? Jennifer Chesak on the healthline website suggests your children learn to be assertive, not aggressive. Firmly, tell her sister that certain clothes are not hers to borrow and her brother can only have the soccer ball if he asks or if your daughter is not using it. She can use the “I” statement: I feel _______ when you ___because _____. She lets her siblings know what makes her upset or uncomfortable in a kind way. She may need to enlist your support or help to set this boundary if her siblings challenge her too much.
Teach your children to watch for cues when honoring other’s boundaries. Do her siblings or friends avoid eye contact, turn away, back up, limit their conversation, nod excessively or answer in a higher pitched voice than necessary? Do they laugh, talk too fast or with their hands? Do they fold their arms or stiffen their posture? Maybe she is crossing other’s boundaries.
Boundaries clue you and your children into behavior that might be harmful, uncomfortable, or unsafe and could be a “red flag” to abuse or other problems. Schedule a family meeting to talk about boundaries and discuss each other’s boundaries and how important it is to respect those set by each family member. Even parents have the right to privacy when they post a “Do Not Disturb” sign on their doorknob.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com