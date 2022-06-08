Stealing is stealing. I don’t care if it’s on the internet or you’re breaking into a warehouse somewhere — it's theft. — Patrick Leahy
Stealing is not to be considered natural; it can simply be a sign of immaturity or poor judgment. Nevertheless, it should not be overlooked. When your child takes something that does not belong to him or her, it is time to take swift, firm action. Stealing is not acceptable.
Some parents do not want to take swift action for fear of creating guilt. Children should feel guilt or remorse. If they don’t, parents may have another problem. Stealing may cause other social or even legal problems.
Why do children steal? It may be to gain the attention of their parents or peers. It may be an exciting challenge. Some sixth-grade boys would challenge each other to enter a store after school to steal something. They would congratulate the one who stole the most difficult item and tease the boys who did not even try. For these boys, stealing was a game that could get them into serious trouble.
Stealing, like disrespect, should be stopped as soon as possible. Once children understand that there are no exceptions, it is time to discuss their actions with sympathetic parents. It is not the time to embarrass your child because that is not an acceptable teaching tool, but to make it clear that your family will not tolerate stealing. It is time to teach responsibility for respecting the rights of others.
Making sure your child understands there are consequences for such actions, parents encourage children to make restitution, to return or restore the value of the item taken. If your child steals a candy bar and eats it, they must return to the store to pay for it. Your child must recognize you teach them in this way as a sign of your love; it is not to win a power struggle or show your authority. It also helps if you do not give your children additional opportunity for lying or making other mistakes.
The best prevention is a relationship in which your child feels free to talk to you about almost anything. If your child can talk to you about his or her feelings, whether it is their need for attention or acceptance, they are less apt to engage in unacceptable behavior.
With summer coming on, your children may become bored more easily. Children must learn to entertain themselves. It is not your responsibility to entertain your children. If they do not learn to entertain themselves, they may carry this need into their adult lives, expecting others to keep them entertained.
Help your children find and develop their own interests. When you teach your children to entertain themselves, you give them a gift for a lifetime. Children who know how to amuse themselves will always find something worthwhile to do; stealing will not be an option.
It is parents’ responsibility to observe the behavior of their children in order to be able to trust children's words and actions, and to discourage undesirable behavior, such as stealing.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com