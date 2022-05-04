Parents, what are you doing this summer? Have you asked your boss for a shortened work week or continued working from home so you can spend more time with your rapidly growing children? Are your children registered for summer activities? Have you worked out a schedule for how your children will use screen time this summer?
There may be less than four more weeks of school before you will be responsible for your children’s time through the summer. You can avoid “summer slide” through your choice of your and your children’s time. Reading with your children at home is an excellent choice, but volunteering to read to more children at school or at the library is another possibility. Your help in these situations would be a relief for your librarian and a plus for your children at school.
If parents engage in summer activities with their children, they can learn right alongside them, especially as they explore science and math topics.
You might even offer to help with crafts or enrichment opportunities with your children at school. Another pair of hands are always welcomed by recreation leaders and teachers. If you are good at organizing or supervising small groups, you would be especially valuable to these leaders. You might be a listener to a child struggling with reading or a tutor for a child to strengthen his math. Any time you could contribute to these activities would be good for you and make your children so proud to see you there for them and their classmates.
You can join your pre-teens and teens in a community project that they and their friends can think of and organize. Community service promotes connection, gives your children a sense of belonging, and gives them an opportunity to think of more than themselves. Look into Community Action, Inc. for additional ideas or planning.
If your teens and pre-teens are good at something or play a musical instrument, they might give lessons or tutor a younger child for a small fee. They could help children learn proper typing or coding or even think of a way to put their tech knowledge to beneficial use, offering to help older adults know how to better use their computer, iPad, or iPhone. Giving children or adults the opportunity for hands-on learning could advance their own career exploration. You could join them in beginning a family business. Not only would this be good for others, but it would boost your teens’ confidence, help with their planning and advance their self-initiated goals.
The state of Arizona is offering opportunities for your children’s summer through azontrack.com. Check it out.
Remember to also control your children’s screen time. Children’s brains need a rest, and your children need a mood-boosting activity such as going for a walk, dancing to music, singing a song, cooking and gardening — activities you can do together.
No amount of money or success can take the place of time spent with your family. — Anonymous
Why not go to summer school with your children?
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com