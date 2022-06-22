Can you as parents also go to summer school? Since summer school is a program offered by a school, college, or university to those who wish to supplement their education or take special classes in courses you might be interested in, summer school just might be for you. You can increase your job opportunities and knowledge by learning more in the condensed courses in summer school.
You might be interested in one-day classes such as Summer School for Consumer Food Safety which will take place from 12 to 1 p.m. on June 29 (Safely donate to food pantries), July 13 (Summer food safety on road trips and camping to prevent food-borne illnesses) or July 27 (Food safety with dry foods, such as nuts and seeds.) Your community college has classes in other topics you might be interested in. Check out their catalogs. When your children see that you are interested in learning, even in the summer, they might not think their attending summer school is such a bad idea.
Older students who are already proficient in the basic learning skills might like to experiment with drones or coding. They might like to explore the habitats of our desert animals and learn how they keep cool in our triple-digit temperatures. Maybe they want to learn safe babysitting in order to earn extra money. With the shortage of lifeguards for pools, they might like to train to save lives around water. They might like to act in a play or be the crucial crew behind the actors. Whatever their interests are, your older children can find a class or camp to learn more.
Your younger children need additional practice in basic skills of reading, phonics, math, and writing. There may still be time to be in Arizona’s summer program — AZOnTrack — a summer camp that is being offered to all children. It is a special program that Governor Doug Ducey is using $100 million in COVID-19 relief money for in order to bolster the joy of learning for children of all ages. So much learning was lost due to the pandemic and unavailability of technology in some families that children failed to acquire the basic tools they need for learning the most necessary skills to advance their education.
There are 780 sites available across Arizona. Surely you can find a site close to your home where your children will receive not only practice in these skills but also eat a healthy breakfast and lunch. Free bus transportation is also being provided. Summer learning is crucial to all-year learning. Your children may also make friends who will also enjoy learning with them and with whom they can gain confidence and joy in learning new things in a different way and practicing them daily.
Help your children, yourself, and all in your family to keep up. Enjoy summer school!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com