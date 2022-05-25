Mathematical knowledge is very important in future careers in science, technology, engineering and any job that requires numbers used to solve problems. People having this knowledge earn 20% more than workers who have degrees in other areas not related to these fields. Workers with STEM knowledge are highly desirable to companies. Workers with a strong background in math are increasingly in demand.
Math is no longer a subject taken by the elite. Now, it has rightfully become a staple in our educational system even though it is not appreciated by many people until it is needed. — Mark Karadimas
Math is about solving problems. A successful problem solver understands what is expected, learns the details, and gives them attention at each step knowing the key step to take first. They must also have patience to not jump ahead to a wrong solution but take each step as it is needed. It is an absolute necessity to know the basic math facts automatically as they are the basis for all future math operations.
Parents may ask “What does this have to do with me?” Parents can help their children discover the connections and talk about the importance of math in their children’s future lives. They can help their children let go of fears and assure them they are smart enough to do math if they put in the time and effort to learn to think mathematically, rationally, and analytically.
Parents can help all their children find ways and tools to solve problems, beginning with counting objects, toys, pennies, Cheerios, M&Ms by 1s, 2s, 3s, 5s, 10s. Parents can help their school-age children memorize all basic math facts, practicing them often over the summer until the answers come quickly. You can do this when you are walking, driving, singing, dancing — just saying them over and over again.
The math facts that you help your children realize and memorize through the summer is a huge boost as they return to school in the fall. Teachers do not have the time to spend to help your individual child know these facts. They need to use basic knowledge to continue to help your children know the next math they must learn on their math journey. You, your caregivers, and older children have the time to enjoy this learning as fun during the summer.
Your older children should have the time and opportunity to apply math skills in real-world scenarios, either through classes, camps, or volunteer work. Young people must learn that as machinery and robots take their jobs in the future, they need the technical and math skills to repair those machines and robots even without college. Employers want workers who can reason, operate tech equipment, communicate in speech and writing their solutions, and work together. Using their leisure time to play video games may also help them learn to problem solve and think strategically and critically but must be in balance with the rest of their lives and self-controlled.
Consider MATHguide for its Puzzle Page or Strategy Tutorial.
Make this your family’s math summer!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com