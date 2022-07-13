There are things to do yet this summer. Summer school or camp might be over, but the warmest days may be yet to come, and children get bored staying indoors.
If you have not planned a vacation, do so now. Plan for a real vacation, an imaginary one, a dream one, or a staycation. Help it be a learning experience for your family. Go someplace which has historical value or make the trip be an exciting adventure. Encourage your children to plan that trip.
Research your “vacation” on the internet. Can you find an interesting place to go? Can you find a motel, hotel or resort that is within your family’s budget? Does the place you choose to stay have a free breakfast? Will your adventure give you the opportunity to taste different or exotic food? Will you see many different people and animals? Does it have a pool to keep you cool, a fitness center or a recreation room? Does it have activities that everyone in your family will enjoy?
How will you get there — airplane, train, car, or RV? How much will it cost to travel? How many days will you stay? Can you find or draw pictures of your dream vacation to share with each other? Make it an exciting, memorable experience.
Or try something new and cool. Jamie Reimer of handsonaswegrow.com offers “39 unique ideas for kids to beat the heat with ice and water activities.” There is target practice with water guns. Set up a target of soda cans. Make a starting line on the sidewalk or in the dirt where children must stand and aim their water guns at the target. See how many cans they can knock down. Make sponge water bombs. Cut cellulose sponges into four sections lengthwise and stack two layers of those four sections. Tie them in the middle with fishing line and soak them in water to pitch at a target or each other.
Fun with ice cubes might be to freeze water that has been colored with food coloring or put fruit such as berries or small pieces of peaches or nectarines into cubes for the children to find in their glasses. Freeze ice in different shapes to make ice sculptures. Paint ice cubes or make a rainbow with them. Paint with colored ice cubes. Put wood figures such as letters or numbers into ice cubes so children can fish for them in a large container or tub of water. They can then name them or use them to make words or number problems. Put salt that you have colored (food.com) on an array of ice cubes to see what happens when children do so.
Take advantage of the damp ground provided by our monsoon rains to make footprints in the ground. Compare them for size, shape and talk kindly about how each one is different. Try it barefoot or make handprints or fingerprints. Be detectives using magnifying glasses to find differences.
With a little imagination, you can take kids from screen time into fun time summer activities.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com