Parents become smarter when they take an interest in their children and consider their children to be their best investment. They talk with their children about what their children are doing, saying and who their friends are. They stress the importance of responsibility and accountability. They help their children take ownership of their lives, fix their own problems, learn from their mistakes so they become more confident through these processes.
They try not to just hand children cash but help them find ways to earn it. They support their children’s passions and talents as well as their academics. They teach their children to be successful, not rich, to improve, to create, to have imagination and dreams. I hope you have learned some ways to do so through these columns.
You are giving your children important life skills, such as how to manage their time, make decisions, manage their money, and do their part to save our environment. You have been encouraging them to think about what kind of person they want to become, what they want to do with their lives.
You have read to your children from an early age and told them stories. You have allowed them to cook and learn how to prepare meals with you. You have helped them learn many words by pointing out words everywhere — in names, signs, advertisements, cereal boxes, billboards, stores. Hopefully, you have even helped them sound out words they have probably seen or heard before. You have helped them develop higher vocabulary and math skills. You have enjoyed spending time with them and playing with them. You have traveled with them to help them know about their world. You have set rules for their use of tech, especially social media.
You have helped them develop basic skills to improve their lives, to get a better job, earn enough money to support themselves and their future families and how to take care of their physical health.
You have shown interest in their education and tried to be good partners with their schools. When parents and schools work together as partners, children succeed. This sets them up for success in life, Susan Sheridan says.
Thankfully, parents are re-engaging in their children’s education and reasserting their rightful place in decisions about curriculum and content … whether it’s age-appropriate sex education, critical race theory, or anti-American history, parents are seeing more of what their children are learning. — Katharine Cornell Gorka
You have tried to be positive in your relationships with your children while also being aware of the risks. Ignoring your children's pleas for help may have made them take failure and criticism seriously. They may have been devastated by defeat and baffled by the consequences you enforced. If you have been deceitful or manipulative, your children may have a hard time trusting people and your actions may have impacted their mind and mental health.
Protect your investment — the most important investment of your lives —happy, healthy children. Share your wisdom and listen to theirs.
Then, you truly become “smarter parents for smarter kids.”
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com
