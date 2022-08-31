Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Parents become smarter when they take an interest in their children and consider their children to be their best investment. They talk with their children about what their children are doing, saying and who their friends are. They stress the importance of responsibility and accountability. They help their children take ownership of their lives, fix their own problems, learn from their mistakes so they become more confident through these processes.

They try not to just hand children cash but help them find ways to earn it. They support their children’s passions and talents as well as their academics. They teach their children to be successful, not rich, to improve, to create, to have imagination and dreams. I hope you have learned some ways to do so through these columns.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?