Did you struggle with math in school? Do you have problems balancing your checkbook? Are your children having problems understanding number problems? Geometry? Algebra? Do you wish you and your children could be “math wizards” to figure problems easily?
Your children may have inherited dyscalculia from you. Dyscalculia is a learning disability associated with math that impairs a human’s ability to acquire mathematical skills. Children especially cannot understand the meaning of numbers or perform simple math operations. This is a dysfunction of neural connections that process arithmetic awareness and numeric language. It can be genetic or be caused by a problem in brain development. Numeric decoding is tricky and makes storing math information difficult.
Some signs to watch for in your children are confusion with math symbols, difficulty understanding math words (plus, minus, how many left or used, how many more), trouble with times tables, hard to discriminate left/right, and poor calculation strategy. Your children may transpose or reverse numbers and may not even know how to use a calculator properly.
Such signs may affect their working memory, especially their short-term memory in that they forget numbers or symbols halfway through calculations. Children may lose focus, which makes learning and remembering a nightmare for them. They may get distracted easily and get tired quickly. They may not have the ability to plan and finish exercises, taking longer for their brain to receive, realize and respond to pieces of math information. They may even have trouble memorizing a number or symbol with its name and find it hard to remember or recall numbers while trying to solve a math problem.
The best treatment for this disability is to recognize it early by observing your children and getting help from professionals to diagnose it correctly. They can help you with the tools for your children to adapt to a new or different learning process, special instructions, interventions, and accommodations. There is no medication to treat this, and parents need to have the patience to boost children’s confidence levels. giving them a “can-do” attitude.
Children may need more practice to learn their times tables, which are fundamental and necessary to all math processes. If children are taught how to use a calculator, it may be a tool for them to use at home and at school with permission. Provide a quiet workspace at home and school.
Children may ask for permission to record the teacher telling them the steps to solve a math problem. Parents may request teachers use posters that show the children steps to solve math problems. Children need to have more information for hands-on projects and computer-based interactive lessons and more time to finish assignments and tests.
This is another of the “dys” learning disabilities, like dyslexia and dysgraphia. It is not curable and can last throughout a person’s lifetime. If untreated as a child, these “dys-abilities” may cause hardships for them as adults trying to get a higher education or aiming for workplace success. Be patient and provide lots of encouragement and practice.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com