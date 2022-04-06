Trying to raise a responsible, cooperative child without age-appropriate boundaries is like trying to raise a goldfish outside its fishbowl. — Marianne Neifert, M.D.
Even very young children can be taught that there are certain behaviors that are OK, while others are not. Clear directions about where and when to eat meals, bedtime on weekdays, picking up belongings and playing with an iPad are some of the most difficult to enforce, but also the most necessary. Children have a sense of belonging if you care enough to guide their behavior.
Rules are essential for children to grow. They need to understand what is expected of them and what will happen if they don't do what is expected of them. They need to know consequences will be enforced consistently. Some rules are just basic good manners; some are for their safety; some are for order and smooth operation of families and classrooms. Clear rules also reduce power struggles and lesson friction between siblings and classmates when children know what behavior is expected of them.
Children will test, but if parents, grandparents and kid caregivers know the rules for children as well as having the children know, all can be on board to carry out the rules. All adults must be consistent in expectations. You as parents need to know your own values and principles to guide your children and so that other adults can recognize and understand your reasons for rules.
Too many rules or too strict rules make children rebel. Less but essential are better. Children grow confident and carry out expectations responsibly if there are fewer, but enforced, rules. Too many limits squelch exploration, discourage creativity and learning, and prevent knowing new skills.
Boundaries are to protect life, not to limit pleasures. — Edwin Louis Cole
Try not to confuse your children by saying something is wrong one day and not the next. Adults must be consistent in their expectations of children but must also be flexible. If you see your children following the rules daily and a special occasion or opportunity comes up, allow your children the chance to show their responsibility and trustworthiness and relax the rules for them to do so. You might even give your children a say in setting rules and consequences to show you value their input and give them a better incentive to follow rules.
Peace and order can be established with you as the adult in charge. Your children need the boundaries you provide to grow safely, securely and responsibly. They learn you love them and value them enough to set guidelines. Your children are not in charge. YOU ARE!
There are several websites to help you establish good rules, such as Debbie Pinkus at https://www.empoweringparents.com (adolescent and teen behavior), Marianne Neifert at https://parenting.com, and Mark Merrill at https://allprodad.com (10 ways to establish clear boundaries for children) are some I have found to be the most helpful. Allprodad.com is especially beneficial for dads.
Don't limit emotions, limit behavior. — Andy Smithson, LMSW
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com