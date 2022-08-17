Purchase Access

Reading is more than knowing words. Reading is more than a subject in school. Reading is a skill to be developed, a skill necessary for the rest of your children’s lives … and it is up to you as parents, grandparents, and caregivers to help your children become skilled readers.

You need to help your children know things from an early age. The more they know about their world even before they enter school, the more they will know reading and enjoy reading. Interpret for them what they see, hear, feel, and taste. Help them to use their senses curiously to explore their world. No matter what they see around them, on television or videos, help them to evaluate and interpret those as you explain their use in their world.



