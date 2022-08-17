Reading is more than knowing words. Reading is more than a subject in school. Reading is a skill to be developed, a skill necessary for the rest of your children’s lives … and it is up to you as parents, grandparents, and caregivers to help your children become skilled readers.
You need to help your children know things from an early age. The more they know about their world even before they enter school, the more they will know reading and enjoy reading. Interpret for them what they see, hear, feel, and taste. Help them to use their senses curiously to explore their world. No matter what they see around them, on television or videos, help them to evaluate and interpret those as you explain their use in their world.
If they hear something unpleasant or hurting to their ears as young children, show them how to avoid it. As children grow older, they will listen to the talk of their peers. Help them to trust you enough to come home and discuss it with you. If they feel angry, disappointed or hurt by the words of their peers, encourage them to come to you to discuss it. Always help them to try new foods to decide if they like or dislike them.
“What do these things have to do with reading?” you may ask. The more experiences your children have, the more they will enjoy reading fiction about them and how other fictional children react to them. The more they will explore them if they read about them in the real world as they grow older, the conflict and agreement they will determine according to the values you have taught them. The more they will be able to explain and determine the worth of experiences as tween or teen readers and become increasingly able to handle what they see, hear, and feel in their own lives.
Understanding how to figure out words and learn unfamiliar words depends on phonic skills they may have already learned. Understanding what they know can connect them to new knowledge and give them a larger vocabulary to use in future reading. They will “get” the new words in the story or book if they have figured them out, heard or read them before.
Your children will be able to visualize or “see” the setting in a story which will help them better understand the action. They will be able to make inferences about what they read; they will recognize the clues in their reading. They will be able to read between the lines about what the author is telling or not telling them. To tell the story to you or their peers, to put it into their own words to share it is another reason for them to understand what they read; they can draw their own conclusions or agreement with what they have read.
Even ask for two copies of the story or book so you can read and discuss it with your children.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com
