Find exactly the right words to inspire your children to greatness, suggests Patricia Barnes in her blog on www.momlovesbest.com as she introduces 150 Best Inspirational Quotes for Kids. Barnes has quotes for kids in school, in sports, about kindness, for tweens, and for when your children are sick or not behaving like you believe they should. She even has quotes from famous people, from Dr. Seuss and the Bible.
Inspiration is the process of being mentally stimulated to do or feel something creative or have a brilliant creative, or timely idea. Inspiration is when you feel a deep-rooted passion and motivation to do something. Inspiration is a surprising interaction between your present knowledge and the information you receive from the world. Your children should receive inspiration going to school to learn and become all they are capable of.
Inspiration propels a person from apathy to possibility and transforms the way we perceive our own capabilities. — Scott Barry Kaufman
As their parents, you must inspire them to be the best they can be and not compare themselves to others. One of the best ways to inspire your children and even yourself is to post inspirational quotes around your home.
To help everyone in your family, choose an inspiring quotation for all and post it on your refrigerator. Post an appropriate quote on the door to their bedroom, or even on the wall above their bed for each child. You can even change the quotes when your children can recite them to you “I know, Mom (or Dad), …" followed by the quote or saying you have had on your refrigerator or door.
You are your children’s first source of inspiration. Give them good examples through your actions, not only the words you say. They might not be listening to what you say with much attention, but if you put inspirational words where they can see them, you may imprint those words on their brain forever.
Make your children want to do or achieve something. A loving, supportive family can serve as a regular form of inspiration. Help them to interact with inspiring and inspired people.
More examples of quotes you might use to inspire your children come from www.greetingcardpoet.com
Always be a first-rate version of yourself, instead of a second-rate version of somebody else. — Judy Garland
Keep away from people who try to belittle your ambitions. Small people always do that, but the really great make you feel that you, too, can become great. — Mark Twain
Recently I was reminded of the above as Michael Phelps, who has won more gold medals in the Olympics than anyone else, congratulated Chase Kalisz for the gold he had just won in the 2021 Olympics. Michael had helped coach Chase.
Help your children know that they, too, can accomplish their dreams with the inspiration, discipline, and support the Olympians have.
A society can be judged by what it does for its children … Make sure you raise kids who are inspired, encouraged, and have a positive mind. — Greetingcardpoet.com
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com