Be alert to signs of vision problems in your children. If left uncorrected, these problems can hurt your child’s performance in school.
Signs of possible vision problems might be rubbing eyes repeatedly, holding their head at an angle, frowning, squinting, or blinking excessively, shutting or covering one eye, and leaning forward in their seat to see a screen. Reading problems you observe which may result from poor vision are seeing your child hold the book too close, complaining of headaches after reading, or using a finger as a place mark while reading. Your child may confuse similar words and avoid close work.
If your child uses these signs as an excuse not to do homework, it will be your responsibility to observe him/her more than one time to see if they really need vision help. It is wise to keep track of how often the symptoms occur.
The eye tests in school test visual acuity, but there could be other vision problems, like being unable to have their eyes track together, seeing blurry or double images.
Children might not realize they are seeing different from others; they think they are seeing the way everyone else does. If you suspect a problem, your child should have a comprehensive examination by an eye care professional.
Eye care should never be provided by an optician, who is a specialist in grinding and dispensing lenses according to the prescription written by an optometrist (a specialist in diagnosing and treating refractive errors of the eye) or an ophthalmologist (a doctor who is qualified to diagnose and treat eye diseases as well as difficulties in visual acuity.) Either professional will look at how the external eye looks to them, the size of the pupils, their reaction to light and colors. They will look internally to make sure your child’s eyes are healthy and free from obstruction or disease.
You might check with your child's teacher to see if she/he has noticed any change in your child’s handling of visual activities, such as having blurred vision or complaining of not being able to see work the teacher has posted far from the child’s seat. Children may walk up to the board or poster to really see what it says because of their inability to see from far away.
If your child does not have effective vision, he may suffer damage scholastically, socially, and psychologically. He may do poorly in his schoolwork and get the wrong impression of himself. He may decide that school is not for him and he can never do well. Remember “I CAN, just not yet,” but be aware he may have vision problems that you have a responsibility to observe and get the right help for.
Your child might not want to wear glasses. Such books as “Arthur’s Eyes” by Marc Brown, “Watch Out, Ronald Morgan” by Patricia Giff, or “Cromwell’s Glasses” by Holly Keller might help you and your children understand the necessity to see well.
Everyone has two eyes, but no one has the same view. — Vishnu Bharath
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com