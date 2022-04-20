Planting the seeds of curiosity and creativity takes time, attention, love, and a desire to have something new and unique happen in children’s lives. Summer is the perfect time to grow children’s curiosity about their world. Parents can do this by exploring opportunities and outlets for their children’s curiosity now. It may be a nature camp, a space week, or a robotics class.
Planning now for children’s summer activities, parents will give their children something to look forward to, especially as the month ahead will see children challenged by state mandated reading, writing, and math skills tests.
Creativity is a key point to consider since it encourages children’s curiosity. Which of the summer day camps or activities will foster children’s creativity? Guiding and encouraging children to be creative is important to their futures in the job market. Curiosity in a child grows an adult who innovates. It is as essential for science and math as it is for art and music; it is necessary for social and emotional intelligence. Being curious and creative helps everyone be more flexible and better problem solvers. It helps all ages to adjust to change, take advantage of new opportunities, and adapt to modifications in technology. Creativity is more skill to be developed than inborn talent. (Christine Carter)
Developing curiosity helps a child to be willing and able to continually grow, learn and question what is around them … to develop an imagination and sense of creativity that gives them the basic tools they need to be successful adults. — Jill Purdy
Parents can encourage their children to do things they have never done before and permit children to explore ideas and do what they want through their planning of summer activities with and for their children. Give children the opportunity to express their own thoughts, no matter how crazy parents think their children’s ideas are. It is not necessary to reward them for their ideas, but smile and accept them. Remember to limit screen time and give children time to do things at home if summer camps or paid activities are not possible.
Taking your children to the library is also a way to encourage your children’s curiosity. Browsing the library shelves and observing the pictures on book covers may spark children’s thinking and allow them to explore the subject in other books or educational videos. Taking part in a summer reading program at the local library further builds children’s curiosity and knowledge in a pleasurable way. Summer programs at libraries may also include presentations about nature and science that will further spark children’s creativity and grow their curiosity.
Planning your family vacation around children’s interests is another possibility. Traveling makes parents and children more curious. Parents might read Dr. Seuss’ book “Oh, The Places You’ll Go” to children. Dr. Seuss emphasizes that seizing new opportunities, keeping an open mind, and trying new things is important in your planning.
You’re off to great places. Today is your day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way. — Dr. Seuss
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com