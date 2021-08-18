There are too many distractions in our lives. There are too many choices. There is so much going on that it is hard to focus. If it is hard for you and me, imagine how hard it must be for your children. Yet, most experts will agree that if children can regulate themselves in order to focus, they enjoy more success and happiness in school and in their sports and activities. Children who can regulate their own actions are better able to listen, pay attention, think, then act.
Lack of focus and concentration is one of the issues most teachers struggle with; it is also one of the issues many parents struggle with. — Sanya Pelini, Ph.D.
There may be reasons why children are unable to focus. There may be trouble at home, stressful situations, lack of food or sleep. These are things teachers are unable to control, but parents have the ability and responsibility to do so.
You can teach your children to focus by asking them what you said and repeat back to you. Then follow up and make sure they remember. (understood.org)
The website raising-independent-kids.com suggests tools for parents to help increase children’s focus.
Play games such as “head-toes-knees-shoulders,” but have your children do the opposite, such as when they say “head,” have them touch their toes. “Simon Says” is also a good game to help children learn to pay attention and follow directions. Puzzles, mazes, finding the missing number or object and following patterns are activities that help children learn to focus. Play the “freeze game.” Play music and when the music stops, the children must stay in place or “freeze.”
Try the day-night task. Show your children a picture or a card, and have them tell you the opposite of what the card shows.
If you have your children play a more active role in your family by having them choose the task they can or would like to do and plan when they will do it, they will be more likely to focus on that task or activity. Break tasks into chunks to make each task easier so children do not procrastinate.
Avoid giving your children multiple instructions. They may be confused and not know what to do first. Try not to give more than two directions at one time. “Change into your pajamas. Brush your teeth.”
Become a storyteller. Select age-appropriate books that captivate your children.
Parents themselves can focus on their children’s positive behavior. Be open to what works to reinforce that behavior. It might be a “high five,” special time together, or a special treat.
Help your children practice mindfulness, to think only about what they are doing right now. You may need to redirect them by using strategies like putting your hand on their shoulder, using hand signals, or a specific look or word.
You can do anything as long as you have the passion, the drive, the focus, and the support. — Sabrina Bryan
Support your children by helping them learn to focus for a more successful year in school.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com