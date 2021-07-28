With the beginning of school so near, you will hear about SEL. Social Emotional Learning is the process through which children and adults acquire and effectively apply the knowledge, attitude, and skills necessary to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel and show empathy for others, establish and maintain positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.Forty-three words in one sentence to tell you that SEL is how you and your children live your lives.
It is how “children learn what they live,” according to Dorothy Law Nolte. It is the abilities you give your children before they even go to school about how to live their lives in our world.
It is how you teach your children to behave with other children and adults. First, they need to be aware of themselves as human beings. This usually happens around the age of 3 years old. They learn to understand their physical characteristics. Remember “Show me your nose, hair, ears ...?” They recognize their emotions and how to use them — sadness, hurt, happiness, anger, and love.
They need to learn how to regulate and control emotions which is something you as parents model and teach. They should care for their toys by playing with them carefully and safely, not throwing or breaking them. Show them how to share with joy and not anger, and how to take turns on the swings at the park. Help them say “please” when they want something and “thank you” when they receive it. Parents teach manners that children will use in school and all their lives.
By allowing your young children to interact with others, you teach them social awareness — how to emphasize or feel emotions with others, how to treat others fairly, who to turn to when they need help or advice, who they can trust.
You model how to make connections with others, how to listen and wait their turn to talk, not to interrupt when others are talking. You help them know appropriate and inappropriate behavior when they are with others, such as at a friend’s house or in a restaurant. You can teach them to be respectful of others and their culture, color, possessions, and feelings.
You can get ideas for how to teach your children these things by reading books. “Big Feelings,” by Alexander Penfold, gives strategies for expressing their emotions properly. “My Monster and Me,” by Nadiya Hussain, helps them to control their worries. “I Can’t Do That — Yet” by Esther Pia Cordova, gives them confidence that eventually they will be able to do things they see others do. Ask your librarian for other books or videos.
There are more ideas you can try at www.k12.wa.us/social and emotional learning for families. On www.positiveaction.net, you will find 37 Social-Emotional Activities and Games for Teachers and Students which gives ideas by ages that can also be used by families.
A stable and nurturing childhood is essential for the healthy psycho-emotional and spiritual development of a human being. Provide children with the ability to live a happy, fulfilling, and positive life.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com