Knowing good moral values such as kindness, humility, courage, and compassion at an early age builds a child’s character. — ofhsoupkitchen.org
Parents must exercise their essential role in the lives and rearing of their children. Children need to be held accountable for their actions. They learn to be so through the actions and example of their parents. If parents do not want their children to learn right from wrong by watching TV shows, cartoons, and online videos that might be inappropriate for their age, then parents must teach their children some moral lessons.
Children in Australia made headlines by stealing their parents' car and then stealing gas as they drove across the continent. Children have walked into a CircleK store and thought nothing of taking candy or snacks. Young people take money from their mother’s purse without asking. Could these be your children? When these children do something wrong, no one bothers to correct them; young people think it is ok to do it again. These kinds of actions might someday send them to prison.
Parents teach by showing their children the right way and praising them when they do good. By setting clear and consistent rules, listening and paying attention to their children, parents show they are interested enough in their children to teach them.
Parents find ways to redirect their children’s bad manners or actions. Physical punishment or verbal abuse will only make things worse and cause resentment. If necessary, establish time-outs for undesirable behavior, usually one minute for each age of the child. This should work for all ages to learn to control anger and give children the skills to learn self-management.
Parents teach by example. When you do something wrong, like forget to pay for something you put into your purse before checking out at the grocery store, admit it was something you did wrong. Discuss this with your children so that they do not pick up a candy bar and walk out of the store with it, thinking since you did something like that, it must be alright.
Children need models to be honest, patient, concerned and have respect for others and the things that belong to others. Parents need to help teens be aware of the dangers of using drugs, alcohol, and tobacco. Parental examples are especially important here.
By the time children are grade-school age, they can know right from wrong, make good choices, know family expectations and reasonable consequences. They understand privileges and can take responsibility for their actions.
Parents give their children the tools to determine good from bad by giving their children a strong moral compass so that they stand up for what is just and right. If children feel good about themselves, they will be ready to resist negative peer pressure and cope with difficult situations.
At the end of the day, it’s our responsibility to make sure that our children become productive members of society. There’s no better time than today to mold them into reliable and responsible adults. — Judy Ponio
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com