If you love your children like you claim, you will go to their school.
Right now, your school might be having “Meet the Teacher” meetings. Even if you did not go then, go to meet your children’s teachers as soon as you can. This shows your children you are interested in them and will help them learn. It shows your children’s teachers you will be their partner in helping your children learn what they need to learn this year.
If you are afraid you do not speak or understand English well, that is not an excuse for not going to school for your children. There are other parents like you also and your children’s teachers know. You can help bridge the gap between your culture and learning at school through your interest and involvement. If you do not understand what the teacher says, take your children, a friend or a neighbor with you to help you interpret. It is important for you to know you can help your children for your future and theirs.
Parental involvement is more than just getting your children safely to and from the bus stop. (Parent Teacher Organization). With your support, your children will attend school regularly, have better social skills and better behavior. They may even get higher grades and test scores because of your interest and encouragement.
Go to the meetings your children’s teacher or school may have. Join the PTA or PTO and attend meetings. Volunteer to help the teacher with knowledge of your culture, to share your hobby or craft, or to do simple things like cutting out objects or strips of paper for a craft or project in their classrooms. If you can dance, jump rope or know some active games for kids, offer to help the teachers with them. Maybe offer the time and instructions to play chess, checkers, dominoes, Yahtzee, or other board, card or dice games. You can also listen to other children read or practice their math facts.
If you enjoy gardening, maybe your children’s classes have gardens you might be able to help with. There are so many things you can share with children and at the same time, help the teacher. You will learn and so will the children as they do active things with you. Be sure to ask the teacher if you can help in this way. This time of year is the best time to ask so the teacher can plan and put you into the schedule.
If you are a working mother, you still might be able to help in the above ways if you, too, can ask for a day off or put your volunteer time in as part of your community service which some companies are proud to offer.
Parent contact is important, but constantly contacting your children’s teachers for every little thing can make your child feel as though they can’t handle a problem at school.
— Mary O’Keefe
Do your best thinking to know how and when you should help.
