Do you have college funds set up for your children? Have you begun a savings account for each of your children? Are you investing money for your children's future?
These are not the kinds of investments I am writing about today. Investing in the early years of a child’s development can improve a variety of outcomes later in life, such as employment, earnings, and physical and mental health. The time you spend in activities such as telling stories to your children, playing with them and spending time having conversations with them affect child development.
Investing means actions you take now that build for the future. What better investment can you make than in your own children?
Using the format for investing from cnbc.com as basic money habits, here are some suggestions.
Why invest? You invest to attain goals, to show profit from your investments. You teach and model your own values early and live by them, hoping your children will make them their own as they grow older. You invest early to show appreciation in the value of your assets, to see growth in your investments.
As a parent, you try to help your children avoid debt. One of the things you can do is to keep your devices and cars long-term. Who wants their children to learn to type using their new computer or learn to drive in their new SUV?
Do you take advantage of every opportunity offered by your employers, such as travel in which you can involve your spouse and children? It might be worth spending a little extra to allow your children to experience travel for learning about new people and places. Do you have an emergency fund for yourselves and medical insurance for your children in case they fall and break a tooth or an arm?
Do you help your children evaluate their needs and wants? Do you help your children know they do not need everything their friends have? Do you help your children to be aware of opportunities and to take advantage of them? Can they provide their own spending money by doing things for your neighbors, such as babysitting, shopping for elderly neighbors, washing their windows or mowing their lawns? Can you help them save some of this money for their own future or financial investments? Warren Buffet made his first investment when he was 11 years old.
Do you seek advice and help in raising your children from other parents, websites, teachers, organizations such as your school PTA and school counselors? Learn from others’ experiences. We all come into this world with a unique set of talents and abilities, but all of us do not know everything.
Your children can learn from safe, knowledgeable websites and YouTube with your participation and supervision. Sometimes we need the help of trusted others as parents and as children. Help your children learn to use trusted adults and devices in their lives.
During the first years of life, these parental investments are critical for the healthy development of children.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com