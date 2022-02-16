In addition to the learning “dys-abilities” I have written about recently (dyslexia, dysgraphia, and dyscalculia), there are others.
Dysphasia is a language disorder that prevents children from speaking and understanding language. They may have trouble putting the right words together in a sentence, understanding what others say, or have trouble communicating their thoughts and ideas through words. You and their teachers may need to use simple questions, speak clearly, and use hand gestures and facial expressions to help children understand. They may need the help of a speech-language pathologist to create strategies and exercises to remember words.
Another “dys-ability” children may have is dyspraxia — trouble with motor skills, balance, and coordination. Trouble with fine motor skills may make holding pencils or other writing instruments or cutting with a scissors difficult. Motor skills, such as throwing or kicking a ball, may not be easy for children with this learning disability. As parents, you can observe these skills in your children and provide help, such as taking walks and climbing, bowling, swimming, and dancing. You can take your children to the playground where they can play on rope ladders and wobble bridges. Chopping vegetables and kneading dough for bread or pizza aids your children, even allowing them to help with simple home repairs where they can use a hammer or pliers.
Since a learning disorder is an information-processing problem that prevents a child from learning a skill and using it effectively, no medicine will cure or make it better. Learning disorders usually affect children of average or above-average age as a gap between expected skills, based on age and intelligence, and academic performance. Causes of any of these disorders might be family history and genetics, prenatal or neonatal risks, psychological or physical trauma such as mental or physical abuse, even environmental exposure to high levels of toxins.
As with other disabilities, early intervention is essential before problems become more persistent. A complete examination by a doctor insures there are no visual, hearing, or other physical problems causing the lack of progress.
If you find your children with learning problems, they might require extra help or tutoring to improve their organizational and study skills and to strengthen their academic skills. Classroom accommodations might need to be made, such as proximity to the teacher or written instructions easily seen, explained clearly, and understood. Some children benefit from therapy to improve their language and motor skills. Complementary or alternative medicine, such as diet change or eye-exercises, may be recommended to add to the effectiveness of chosen strategies.
You may need to explain to your children the necessity of special help for them. Focus on your children’s strengths and encourage interests that give them confidence. Your gift of time, patience and practice will pay off eventually. Encourage your children to develop coping strategies that will help them in and outside school to achieve success throughout their futures.
People with disabilities want to be recognized for what they can do, not what they can’t do. — Kami Liddell
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com