Good study habits are critical for your children’s learning. These crucial skills should be developed at a young age, as early as the toddler years. Giving young children a chance to play, reading to them, providing them with puzzles, educational games, counting, and painting experiences develops their focus, thinking, and builds needed foundational learning skills.
Study habits need to be adapted to each child’s learning style. A child might learn best by listening to his/her teacher or another human voice. Others learn best by reading or taking notes. Listening to calm music or learning in a quiet environment might be best for your child. Maybe your child needs to hold things in his hands or feel the way things work and move to learn and remember.
It is worthwhile for parents to observe each child when they begin studying to find how each learns best. This information can be shared with teachers to help them understand your child.
Schedule homework or project/assignments due on a calendar with a specific color marker for each child. Laminated wall calendars can be purchased on Amazon in giant sizes either monthly or yearly. Avoid frustration. Plan ahead to break large assignments and long projects into chunks or steps to complete any projects.
Make sure space and needed supplies are readily available. Motivate your children to research and stay on task. Remind your children of the time needed to gather information and to do the work as scheduled to avoid procrastination.
Help children to study in short bursts — maybe 30 minutes. Set a timer. Take a 10- or 15-minute snack or movement break to refresh their brain and body. Do not let them be tempted to turn on the TV, text their friends or stop working.
If your children use an iPad, Chromebook, or computer, help them to know how to highlight or underline key words, phrases, and ideas. They can draw, make charts or pictures. even construct meaningful doodles on paper beside their device to help them remember the facts.
Parents help by encouraging their children to take increasing responsibility for their academic work, thus fostering their children’s independence. Parents need to make studying and homework a priority, giving children time to research, organize their time and figure things out on their own. Parents can suggest other ways or contribute ideas, but the finished project must be their children’s work.
Parents do have a responsibility to keep up to date on projects, assignments, and classroom expectations. Other parents might not have any better ideas than yours. If in doubt, contact the teacher for the correct information.
The capacity to learn is a gift; the ability to learn is a skill; the willingness to learn is a choice. — Brian Herbert, author
Give your children willingness and help them make the choice to learn by making sure they are developing good study habits. This is your gift to them for a successful education and for their lifetime learning.
Continuous learning is the minimum requirement for success in any field. — Brian Tracy
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com