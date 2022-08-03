Math is very cognitively demanding — it requires working memory and the ability to manipulate information in your mind. — Erin Maloney
As your children begin school, be prepared to help them succeed every day. One of the ways you can begin to help them is giving them a good attitude about math. Interact with your children around math in positive ways. Make up stories using math thinking and take them to the store to figure out how many they will get for their money or how many pounds or ounces of something they will need. Try not to frighten your children about math by showing or telling your own math fear around your children. Children learn less about math when they have parents or teachers who have math anxiety.
Math activities with parents shape children’s motivation and achievement in math. Teach your young children arithmetic or math facts, if only 20 minutes each day through the end of third grade. Building blocks, dominoes, dice games, and playing store are welcome ways to teach preschool children about math. Play games with your children that involve abstract thinking (ability to take information from our senses and make connections to the wider world) and problem solving. Play board games or number games on the computer. With your older children, play chess, “Minecraft,” cryptography (making up messages in which letters are replaced with other characters) and mental puzzles that are found in magazines, newspapers, even in old thrift store math books.
Check in with your children’s teachers in order to familiarize yourself with new teaching techniques and strategies they are using to help children with math. If you are required or asked to help your children with math homework instead of becoming frustrated with your efforts to help your children, ask your children’s teacher, principal, or PTA to offer sessions providing current ways to teach math in order for parents to learn how to help their children.
Participating in fun, low-stakes math activities can help cultivate parents’ confidence in their ability to help their children learn math while instilling in young children attitudes that math is enjoyable rather than intimidating. — Jiawen Wu, Eva Pomerantz et al
Help your children know the steps to solve problems: understand the problem, plan a strategy, do the plan and check if their answer makes sense. Help them understand math language. Use addition, if the problem asks how many altogether, how many in all, or find the total number. Subtraction might be the best way if the words say how many or how much is left, how many more, or how much is needed. Use multiplication if children need to know the total number or amount, how many altogether or how many in all. Division is needed if the total number or amount is known and how many in the group, to find the number or amount in each group.
Mathematics may not teach us to add love or subtract hate, but it gives us hope that every problem has a solution. — Anonymous
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com
