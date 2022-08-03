Purchase Access

Math is very cognitively demanding — it requires working memory and the ability to manipulate information in your mind. — Erin Maloney

As your children begin school, be prepared to help them succeed every day. One of the ways you can begin to help them is giving them a good attitude about math. Interact with your children around math in positive ways. Make up stories using math thinking and take them to the store to figure out how many they will get for their money or how many pounds or ounces of something they will need. Try not to frighten your children about math by showing or telling your own math fear around your children. Children learn less about math when they have parents or teachers who have math anxiety.



