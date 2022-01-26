When you hear your child’s teacher or someone at the school tell you that your child is dyslexic, you suspect something is wrong with your child. How can this be? How did this happen? What is dyslexia anyway?
Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that affects male and female, different ethnic and all socio-economic classes — children and even adults equally. Children with this condition may have been premature or were born with a low birth weight. Mothers who did drugs, drank alcohol, or had an infection that would have affected the brain of the developing baby may have caused this condition. It might be inherited or in the genes of humans.
It is a neurobiological condition; their brains are wired differently as seen on tests. It has nothing to do with intelligence, but children who are dyslexic may feel less intelligent, less capable, and discouraged. They may withdraw from friends, parents, and teachers. Children with dyslexia need a lot of emotional support. It is not a disease and not necessarily ADD or ADHD.
People with dyslexia have difficulty reading, read slowly, mispronounce words or names, and avoid all activities that involve reading. They may have problems with accurate and fluent word recognition and have poor spelling and decoding ability. They may have had difficulty remembering letters, numbers, and colors as a young child. They may have had a rough time remembering nursery rhymes or playing rhyming games. These are signs in young children that may suggest dyslexia later. There is no cure, but with patience, practice and repetition, your children will survive simply fine.
You need to know your children — REALLY KNOW THEM. You need to know their strengths, weaknesses, and challenges. If you find your children dyslexic, here are some strategies to use.
Do everything you can think of to help your children know words, using all their senses. Help them to hear the word. Encourage them to see it as you write it and then have them write it in the air, on a whiteboard, even in sand or dirt outside. If it is a word about food, let them smell it or taste it as you write it. Then have them write it with a pencil or marker.
Break words into “chunks” or syllables if the word is long. Tap out the syllables. Teach your children to be “word detectives,” learning common word parts such as prefixes (syllables that come at the beginning of words) or suffixes (syllables at the end of words). Connect words to pictures seen in books and signs or in their minds.
Get your children tech help (audio books) that their class may be reading. A reliable source for dyslexic children is LearningAlly.com. Scholastic suggests free audiobooks from StoryNory, Lit2Go, Project Gutenberg, and the International Children’s Digital Library. They especially recommend Lit2Go because you can print the stories and have the children follow with their fingers or a highlighter, even marking words that are difficult for them.
Always find time to read to all your children as that is the best way to help.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com