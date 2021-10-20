Do you talk with your children? Do you have conversations with each of your children? Conversation means talking between two or more people in which views, news and ideas are exchanged.
Learning how to have conversations is important for children’s development, relationships, and wellbeing. It helps children make friends, ask for what they need, develop strong relationships, get attention the right way, take turns talking and listening, using eye contact, speaking politely, and knowing when to stop talking. Children learn how to begin a conversation, join a conversation, maintain it, and end it by talking with you, their parents. They learn by watching your conversation with others and from you, especially if you put your phone down and give your children your full attention.
You help your children learn to wait, be patient and say “excuse me” if interrupting your conversation with others. If their interruption is necessary due to something dangerous or urgent, they can learn to touch your arm and by placing your hand over theirs, they learn to know you have heard them and understand.
You can manage their talking back by responding calmly and reminding them of “family rules.” This may take time and practice, and many prompts, reminders, and guidance. Be patient. If their rudeness persists, practice another way, or give consequences, such as losing a privilege or screen time. Do not laugh or give so much attention that it encourages more rude behavior.
Ask questions that require more than a one-word answer. Ask questions that encourage lots of ideas and opinions and what interests your children. Use “I wonder … where can we find out … tell me more.”
Your children are constantly changing. They develop new preferences, fears, thoughts, and emotions. By talking with your children, you show you value their opinions and ideas. The way you talk to your children helps them develop gratitude, imagination, empathy, and confidence.
It is interesting to find out what your children think about their place in the family and what their friends think that influences how your children act. You get to know their values, especially if they differ from your own. By having conversations with your children, you help them develop morality and build character and trust.
You can help your children develop self-regulation — the ability to understand and manage their own behavior and reactions. As you develop conversation skills with your children, you learn their temperament. You might have a social child who wants to talk all the time or a shy child who listens but finds it hard to respond. If your children feel things strongly, they find it harder to self-regulate. It is easier for a child who is easy going to do so, but if children can learn to self-regulate, they will be able to control strong emotions, focus, control their impulses, make friends, and become independent sooner.
Amy Morin, LCSW, on the website verywellfamily.com, gives “42 Conversation Starters for Kids.” There are other websites (and YouTube) if you need help to initiate conversation with your children.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com