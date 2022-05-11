Too much TV {screen} time. While it may seem like a fun family activity, too much of it can shift your attention from each other to the TV {screen}. — Jake Smith
Now, there is another screen time threat on the horizon. While it is still relatively new and may be expensive, parents surely need to establish household rules and guidelines right from the beginning. Don’t give in to the demands of your children to have a virtual reality headset until you explore the best ones and have a discussion with your children about how, when, and where they may use it.
According to Scott Steinberg, in his article “Parent’s Guide to VR Headsets and VR Games for Kids” on the Verizon Works blog, virtual reality lies in its ability to completely immerse you in an experience and make you feel like you are really there. “It is a great way to stimulate connection and conversation. It’s also a great way to prompt interest in new topics and trends by letting kids experience the world through others’ eyes that traditional high-tech offerings simply can’t provide.”
Most VR headsets are not designed for kids under the age of 13. Be sure to read the recommended user age ranges right on the box. Read the health and safety guidelines printed on the box before you invest valuable dollars in virtual reality and games, and make sure your children know that it is not real life, but a simulation.
Such guidelines as playing through the VR headset must be done indoors in a VR play space that is free of clutter or furniture and away from stairs. Casting game play onto a TV allows parents to monitor what is happening in the headset.
Common Sense Media Guide for VR games is worth checking into since it has reviews by parents and kids with points you can discuss before your children play.
More important than anything is that parents must limit the time spent on screen, which includes TV, computers, mobile devices such as e-readers or any combination of these, and limit their own use of these. Parents' media use is a strong predictor of child media habits, according to the American Academy of Pediatricians.
Extended digital media use contributes to early childhood obesity, sleep deprivation and emotional self-control issues. A kid who spends too much time in front of smartphones, televisions and other tantalizing devices is also at risk for a shorter attention span and declining decision-making skills. — AAP
Our society surrenders too much of our time to screens in our present world.
I find myself worrying most that we hand our children phones (digital devices), we steal their boredom from them. As a result, we are raising a generation of writers who will never start writing, artists who will never start doodling, chefs who will never make a mess in the kitchen, athletes who will never kick a ball against a wall, musicians who will never pick up their aunt’s guitar and start strumming. — Glennon Doyle in her book “Untamed”
Happy Mothers' Day to my mom readers.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com