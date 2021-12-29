Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it. — William Arthur Ward
With time off after a satisfying Christmas, children can be composing fun and unique ways to say thank you for their Christmas gifts. Yes, even to Mom and Dad.
Some suggestions might be “Thank you from the bottom of my heart.” Construct hearts from unusual colors of paper or use leftover wrapping paper on which children print thank you at the bottom of the heart they make.
“You were an angel.” Children write this on an angel they construct from clothespins, draw an angel or cut one from a discarded Christmas card.
“You made my day!” Write thank you on a large bright or neon yellow circle for sun.
“Accept my endless gratitude.” Fold a strip of paper accordion style with one big letter on each fold spelling gratitude with some folds at the end to signify endless.
“I owe you big time.” Use wide strips of paper or newspaper on which children print “thank you” vertically in capital letters from top to bottom.
“It’s hard to find words to express my gratitude.” Help your young children learning to read to print words they know on strips of paper, cut each one out and put them into an envelope or a small box with the words “thank” and “you” for the receiver to find when they dump the container. This might be a fun way to thank their friends for their gift or time. Older children may enjoy doing this with words in other languages; for example, gracias (Spanish), merci (French), grazie (Italian), mahalo (Hawaiian). Do not forget to also write “thank” and “you” in English. See “Thank You in 30 Languages” reference.yourdictionary.com/reference/other-languages/how-to-say-thank-you-in-many-languages/html.
“Thanks a million.” Write the number for one million (1,000,000) in glitter on cardstock. Children might like the challenge of doing this with one trillion.
“I thank you most warmly.” Glue a birthday candle inside a card-sized piece of folded cardstock or cardboard or fold colored napkins like flames (YouTube) on which children write these words.
“You are a dear.” Draw a deer (YouTube) or cut one out from a discarded Christmas card, wrapping, or Christmas advertisement.
“You rock!” Send your children outside on a hunt for a flat rock to paint these words and “thank you.”
“I’m so lucky to have you.” Send these words printed and decorated on a shamrock, horseshoe, or turkey bone to grandparents to say, “thank you.”
“Thank you for helping me grow.” To Mom and Dad, teachers, caregivers, and other adults who have been a good influence for your children. Include seeds or a plant.
Acknowledging gifts in any of these ways or other creative, imaginative ways you may think of bring smiles, joy, and contentment to givers of gifts at any time of year. Teach your children gratitude can be fun.
Gratitude is the inward feeling of kindness received. — Henry Van Dyke
Let expressing gratitude be a New Year’s resolution for your whole family.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com