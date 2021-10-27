Money is only a tool. It will take you wherever you wish, but it will not replace you as the driver. — Ayn Rand
Too many of us and our children have gotten caught in traps that money has caused, or rather the lack of money knowledge. It is up to parents to help their children avoid these traps. When you are having conversations with your children, include those about money often.
esperian.com suggests the following steps to help children manage their money.
A budget is a financial plan based on income and expenses. Parents need to set goals and learn to live within their means. Children see how parents manage their money. Talk to your children as you shop. Let them see you compare prices on the things you buy, even cereal and bread. Use coupons to save money. Allow your children to look for and cut out coupons for cereal, household, and personal items. Show them how using coupons saves money. Let them hand their money and coupons proudly to the cashier, maybe buying candy for Halloween.
As children get older, parents can share their household budget with children to show them where the money goes. Explain the bills that need to be paid and why you might be saying “no” to their latest request.
Help your children make healthy choices. Look for the best prices in newspaper or magazine ads and online for the things they want. Help them to save their own money for the desired item or ask for it as a future gift. You can help your children have confidence handling their money as they prepare for their financial future by helping them to be frugal. BUSY KIDS might be an app to help.
Talk with them about ideas for earning their own money through opportunities such as performing services for others — babysitting, tutoring younger children, pet-sitting, or yard work. Explore ideas for their own business, such as designing greeting cards to sell or showing senior citizens how to use their computers or iPads. Encourage them to use their imaginations for a new business they might create.
Never stand begging for that which you have the power to earn. — Miguel de Cervantes
Help your children to see using credit cards is really borrowing money that must be paid back on time, over time. Help your tweens and teens know about credit reports and credit scores. When your children see you using your digital devices to pay, help them to know it is not money at the touch of a button but money that is deducted from your checking or savings account.
Give your children lessons about money for their future lives. Talk about money daily, give your children guidance and help them make smart money decisions. Give them Dave Ramsey’s book "Smart Money, Smart Kids." Help them know that money is only part of their lives, but that knowing how to use it is important. Discuss with them their needs versus wants, weighing their decisions and understanding the outcomes of those decisions.
Happy Halloween, made happier by managing spending.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com