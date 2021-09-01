Do your children believe they can get smarter? Do you tell your children they can get smarter? Do you believe every one of your children can get smarter?
THEY CAN! Children can get smarter if they believe they can, knowing that effort and hard work will strengthen their brains as exercise strengthens their bodies. If you, as parents, do not expect perfection, but instead applaud your children for their effort and encourage them to take risks, tackle challenges and try, try again.
We’ll be more successful in developing a growth mindset in our children if we also work to develop it in ourselves, which is never too late to do. — Eduardo Briceno
You and your children can use self-talk to help you tackle learning difficult concepts. “I can do this!” If you become a role model to your children, sharing the challenges you have taken on, mistakes you have made, lessons you have learned, and progress you are still making, they may imitate your effort with their own.
You might use the example of light bulbs in their brain. They are not all on at the same time. Your light bulbs for dance, math, soccer, music, and science, cannot all be on at the same time, and may never light up, but that does not mean your children stop trying. Every time they learn something or practice it, they are turning on that lightbulb and making their brain stronger. They must do the work to make their light bulbs glow, to make the light brighter. (Karen Young @mother.ly)
Parents have enormous power to steer children to a growth mindset. Sometimes, your children whom you consider “smart” think they know all there is to know. They acquire a “fixed” mindset. They stop trying, do not do homework, do not want to go to school. They give up, instead of persisting in learning new things. They begin to doubt themselves and lack confidence that they can learn more. They avoid challenges instead of embracing them. They miss opportunities because they are afraid of failing or showing they are not as smart as you or others see them, and they refuse to seek help. Sound familiar?
Some things you might try are telling your children over and over brains can get stronger. Pay attention to your children’s effort by telling them how proud you are that they did not give up. Encourage your children to have a healthy attitude about failure, seeing mistakes as an opportunity to learn and grow. Show them they do not always have to be successful to be OK. Give them permission to fail and use the word “yet” often. Some things take time; the path is not always straight.
Lift your children up so they reach their full potential. Help them believe their effort will be worth it. Set them up to learn, grow and flourish.
You might even read books to them that will help. Ask your librarian or email me for suggestions (bettemroz@gmail.com)
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com