Supporting music learning is giving kids a gift for the rest of their lives. — Anita Collins
Rocking your baby is rhythm in sound and song. Listening to your intonations and inflections as you talk and sing to your little one helps them respond and learn. There is rhythm in speech as well as music. Music education begins with babies and can continue through music videos and singing with you at home or as you are traveling in the car. Hearing favorite songs over and over activates cognitive, motor, reward, and sensory networks. Their focused attention and remembering is good for reading, learning, and engaging with other people.
When your little ones attend early childhood programs, one of their joys is to sing action songs and dance or move to music. It should be one of the components you look for in good day care.
Music should be a vital complement to children’s learning. It strengthens their brain development as well as helping to grow their reading, writing and math skills. Music requires their attention and focus. Besides, it is fun in the classroom as well as in the music room. To have your children participate in school programs in which they show their music learning is good for their self-concept and confidence.
As your children grow older, encouraging them to take part in group singing as part of a choir at church or school gives them another opportunity to continue their music learning. Taking them to concerts, often free, is a good way to help them appreciate and learn music.
Your children may be offered the opportunity to learn to play an instrument, to participate in a band or orchestra as soon as middle school. Motivate them to take advantage of this also. Playing an instrument strengthens their attention, working memory and perseverance. As they must practice over and over to memorize their part, they may experience failure, but they also learn to rejoice when they finally get it right.
Playing an instrument is especially beneficial for your teens. Music through a band or orchestra gives them a sense of belonging and working together. Your teens make good friends and find comfort and confidence in their own skin. They learn to multi-task since they must pay attention to the director, read sheet music, watch and listen for their part in the ensemble and still play their own instrument. They learn to manage their time as they schedule practice along with their academic work.
Teens develop keen attention to the subtleties of speech and how to read the moods of other people through the moods their music suggests. Most important, playing music is a stress reliever for busy, pressured young adults. So much is learned through this activity that will benefit them in their future lives.
Since music utilizes both left and right brains, it is valuable throughout all our lives. Even just listening to calming music is good for every age in families.
We use music to say things we could never say with words. — Andrea Bocelli
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com