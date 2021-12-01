Christmas comes only one day each year, but there are many gifts you can purchase for your children that will give them joy all year.
For your very little ones, you might consider Inny Bin, a square of elastic bands that allow them to push six chunky blocks through the bands or Little Park Rangers Baby Board Book Set.
For your toddlers, you might consider Inchimals, which are stand-up towers as animal figures with units to measure them. Personalized name puzzles in wooden vivid colors help them to recognize their names, letters, and spelling, and are good for their self-esteem as well as teaching them logic. Dimple Digits helps them to know colors and counting.
Your pre-school children might like the Goldilocks and the Three Bears Playhouse if you read them the classic story or a Post Office Play Set from uncommongoods.com
Uncommongoods.com also has gifts for your elementary school children, such as DIY Root Beer Science Kit and DIY Bubble Gum Kit. There is also a Detective Tool Kit and a Secret Decoder Ring. How about Light Up Drawing Tee Shirts and Color-in Pajamas? You can provide them with a USA or world map coloring tablecloth that is cotton and can be washed and used over and over again.
Smartkidsplanet.com offers a Multi Engineer Kit to help your middle school children learn construction, engineering and robotics. They can build a Solar-Powered Rover that teaches them about robotics and sustainable energy.
Your tweens and teens might enjoy a DIY Tie Dye Kit or a DIY Screen Printing Kit, also from uncomongoods.com. Would a Smartphone Controlled Paper Airplane or building their own radio be of interest to your older children who like to tinker around?
If your children love music, they might like the Learn to Play Electric Guitar Set or a Made-to-Order Personalized Song.
You might want to purchase magazine subscriptions for your children. The Highlights group provides your children with stories, puzzles, and hidden pictures. The Ranger Rick family of magazines are age-appropriate explorations into nature and animals.
Subscriptions are no longer just for magazines either. There are subscriptions for everything and every interest, and kids love getting mail every month. Art Snacks is an art subscription. Box of Matter is a science-based subscription. Maker Crate and Eureka Crate contain STEM based projects. Raddish Cooking Club is a monthly subscription for your children who love to cook and explore foods. Foodstirs is a monthly baking kit. Universal Yums provides snacks from different countries every month. The Little Passports Box and Little Global Citizens help children to know the world through crafts, activities and recipes. Bitsbox Basic Box is for coders with games that transfer to their phones or iPads. Guide Dots teaches children to draw; KiWi Crate is monthly by age for kids with many interests.
Providing your children with these educational opportunities helps their minds and bodies to grow, which is really your responsibility. Parents do not have to entertain their children.
SMARTER PARENTS FOR SMARTER KIDS!
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com