How well do you know your children? Have you really looked at them? Can you tell their moods and desires? Do you believe you know their talents and skills? Can you see their potential as far as their talents show? Are you helping them to be the best person they can be? Can you hold your children up to the world so that all can see your wonderful children? You, and I, hope so.
Parenting and just going through the motions and not investing into the lives of our children isn’t hard. However, if you believe in your children and truly want the best for them and believe that their lives are meant for purpose, then parenting is hard. It’s hard because we’re invested and when we invest into something, we expect and hope for a good outcome. https://littlemiracles.com.au/how-well-do-you-know-your-children/
As parents, we need to observe our children as they sleep, eat and play to discover consistent traits. If they toss and turn one night and are grouchy the next morning only one time, they might have watched a scary video or had a fight with their sibling. But if they continue to be restless sleepers, perhaps you should check into the reason.
If they turn their nose up at a certain food one time, they may not be in the mood to eat, but if they continue to dislike that, tempt them with another they will like. If they play alone and enjoy what they are playing, don’t force them to play with others while they are engrossed in their solitary play. They need time to think, pretend and create.
To find out how well you know each of your children, you can learn more about them by asking questions. https://alysonschafer.com/how-well-do-you-know-your-child-take-this-test/ gives you 30 questions to explore with your children, or as Alyson suggests, for you to use as dinnertime conversation with your family.
isjkidsmatter.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Parent-to-child-pop-quiz.pdf gives a three-column sample of these questions with a space for you as the parent to answer and a column for each of your children to tell you about themselves. This is a pdf so you can download it for you, your spouse and each of your children. As working parents, you are busy and there may be several things you need to know about your children so that you can give them good experiences. Don’t schedule a craft class when they would rather practice soccer and learn how to play better.
For you to schedule your children’s activities, you need to know your children. We scheduled our son to play summer baseball. We watched him observing the sky, watching the other kids, and missing the ball headed in his direction. However, he showed intense concentration as he drew pictures. We soon scheduled him for art lessons at the local art museum.
Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. — A.P. J. Abdul Kalam
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com