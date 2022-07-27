Getting children ready for their next year in school is more than buying new clothes, backpacks, and school supplies. There are many things you can do right now to make a smooth transition for all in your family.
Begin to help your children put their phones away a half hour earlier each night, depositing them into your hands at a designated time so that they get a good night of uninterrupted sleep.
This may be easier for your younger children, but it is time to establish school-year habits for all now. Your children’s steady learning must be a priority and to do so, they must not be sleep deprived.
Are you providing writing practice at home? Learning how to be a confident and communicative writer is one of the most important skills you can practice at home. Challenge your children to write notes to you and each other. Texting is great, but children need to handwrite. Writing reminder notes, school and lunch box notes, shopping lists, and creating birthday greetings for members of your family provide fun and important practice. Every member of your family can create jokes, riddles, stories, anything you can think of to encourage them to handwrite.
Display their writing on the refrigerator, a family bulletin board, or on a calendar. Get your children to read their writing to you; this shows your interest and builds your children’s confidence. They may even detect their own mistakes and want to plan and revise what they have written — a skill they will need when they return to school.
Provide a notebook or journal for your older children to handwrite their thoughts about their day instead of using their phones before they go to bed. Teens share that such writing helps them “escape from everyday thinking, allowing the words to flow like water through their brains and onto the page.” Writing them takes the problems from their minds and may even provide solutions they did not think of during the day. This may provide a path to better mental health for them also.
Help your younger children practice their math facts more frequently before they begin school, so facts are fresh in their minds. You and siblings create number stories of interest for your younger children to solve. If they are interested in robots, cars, bugs or beetles, weather, or rocks, make up number stories about them. Not only will your children work with numbers but will also have many giggles as well.
Listen to all your children read aloud, even your preteens and teens. Hearing and seeing words used is another way to build their memory and ensure their confidence reading in front of their peers when called on to do so in their classrooms.
Above all, encourage your children to have a “growth mindset,” to want to learn new things. Lift your children up with your encouragement and praise so they reach their full potential. Help them believe their effort and persistence will be worth it. Set them up to learn, grow and flourish when facing new challenges.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com
