Are you frustrated trying to keep your family to a routine that enables you to get out of the house on time in the morning? Are mornings hectic at your home as you try to get your children up and going? Maybe establishing a consistent routine is what is needed to keep your sanity and help you begin a good day every day.
A consistent routine gives you and your children power and control and is worth investing your time and effort. It needs to begin your daily activities and opens time for emergencies or new challenges. It is good for all to combat stress and anxiety and brings structure to your lives. Letting your children know your expectations appropriate for your child’s age is important for a positive parent-child relationship.
Every day is a journey, and you need to know the best route to complete it. — cdc.gov
Routines reflect your family’s values and help your children know what is important to you as a family. No two family’s routines will be the same and each is unique and valuable to yours.
Beginning each day with the same routine until it becomes a habit takes will power and determination, effort, and patience, but if you do this early in the school year, you will reap great rewards and have happier, well-adjusted children. When kids are able to predict how their morning will go, they feel more secure and in turn, make better choices.
It also helps them to know limits and boundaries. There are no video games at all in the morning. Do not let your children hijack your routine. If your older children finish their breakfast before the younger children, let them review their homework or read a book which they can put down quickly when it is time to catch the bus or their ride.
If your routine is inconsistent, it becomes confusing for your children. They may develop aggression and hostility or complacency and passivity. They begin to establish bad habits that are difficult to break and give you headaches and more problems. Such behaviors increase stress and anxiety for all of you to begin your days.
Structure and routines help kids learn to control their behaviors. Getting the whole family on a schedule eliminates power struggles and gives your children a sense of security. It promotes self-discipline even if it is not their favorite thing, but necessary. It helps parents maintain consistency.
Having a family meeting to be sure parents and kids are on the same page about morning routine might be necessary. Choosing clothes and getting backpacks with completed homework, permission slips, and lunches or lunch money ready the night before and by the door may work. Shoes and jackets can be put there also.
Few rules rarely bended, but with flexibility as called for, is suggested by Jessica Orlick at kidscreektherapy.com. The website premieracademyinc.com offers Six Benefits of a Consistent Routine if you as parents need help. Just do your best and keep trying.
Southern Arizona resident Bette Mroz is a former teacher, reading specialist and principal. As a mother and grandmother, she continues to help her family learn. She can be contacted at bettemroz@gmail.com